scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Lava launches new smartphone 'Agni 2' with AMOLED display

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Tuesday launched a new smartphone ‘Agni 2’ 5G, with a curved AMOLED display, and cutting-edge technology.

The phone is priced at Rs 21,999 and will be available to buy on online stores from May 24, with a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on all major credit and debit cards making the effective starting price only Rs 19,999, according to the company.

“Our aim is to make Agni a product that shows the technological prowess of India on the global stage. It’s truly world-class attributes will change what you think about Indian smartphones,” Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the Agni 2 comes powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 7050 processor, which will provide faster gaming and app experience.

“Lava Agni 2 5G is India’s first smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 integrated with MediaTek 5G UltraSave, powerful MiraVision 4K HDR video processing for streamers, super-fast responsiveness, high-resolution displays along with MediaTek HyperEngine gaming enhancements,” Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said in a statement.

The Agni 2 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate.

Furthermore, the smartphone comes equipped with a 50MP quad camera with a segment-first 1.0-micron (1 um) pixel sensor, which captures more light and richer details.

Agni 2 offers 256 GB storage along with 8GB RAM, which is extendable up to 16GB RAM virtually.

It is also powered by a 4700mAh battery with a 66W charger, which will charge 50 per cent battery in less than 16 minutes, the company said.

–IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Experion Technologies to hire 1.5K IT professionals, expand global footprint
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Experion Technologies to hire 1.5K IT professionals, expand global footprint

News

Dimple Kapadia couldn't recognise Deepak Dobriyal on 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' set

News

'No energy to be glammed up for my first post as a mother,' says Gauahar Khan

Sports

Reyan, Dondapati selected for Asian Junior Athletics Championship camp

Technology

SpaceX hires key NASA human spaceflight head for Starship

Technology

Qualcomm bets big on Hybrid AI in ChatGPT era

News

Michelle Yeoh says taking 'Wicked' role was a 'risk'

News

How Eminem helped Ed Sheeran cure his stutter

News

Randeep Hooda spent time with real cop Avinash Mishra for 'Inspector Avinash'

News

Rachel Brosnahan responds to 'Superman: Legacy' casting rumour

Sports

Star athletes become part of GISB executive PG program

News

Niharika NM to be at Cannes again: 'I must be doing something right with my work'

Sports

It's not only you, it's the team now: Sunil Chhetri recalls his captaincy debut for India

News

Mrunal Thakur gears up to make her grand Cannes Film Festival debut

Sports

Shaik Sadiya Almasa stars for India in Powerlifting Championship; sets new Asian Record

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan twinning in black at book launch; Fan says SRK looking yummy

Technology

ZestMoney founders quit as fintech startup fails to raise capital

Technology

Musk loses appeal, must consult lawyers to post certain Tesla-related tweets

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US