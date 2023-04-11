scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Layoffs? Indians splurging more on air travel & movies, dining out

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Defying the global downturn trend and ongoing layoffs, Indians are now spending a lot more online on purchasing flight and movie tickets and dining out with families, a report showed on Tuesday.

The consumer spending on flight tickets soared by 83 per cent and expenses on hotel accommodations nearly doubled in value in the fiscal year 2023.

Online travel aggregators saw a massive 224 per cent increase in transaction value in the April 2022-March 2023 period, according to the report by full-stack payments and banking platform Razorpay.

The consumer spending on movies saw a whopping 173 per cent growth and the launch of the movie ‘Pathaan’ resulted in a massive 70 per cent jump in multiplex transactions over the daily average.

The co-working spaces also witnessed a massive 245 per cent increase in transactions while the number of payments made for cab services grew seven times, as pandemic fear eased.

“FY23 has been a year of hope, resilience, and rejuvenation for India, with a sharp growth in transactions across sectors as people rekindled old-forgotten joys of life. It also showed how Indians have embraced the digital age,” said Rahul Kothari, Chief Business Officer, Razorpay.

However, the biggest shift was that broadband spends dropped by almost 80 per cent, the report mentioned.

In FY23, the spending on dining out increased by 2.5 times and transaction volumes jumped by 162 per cent in comparison to last financial year.

As per transactions held on Razorpay’s offline payments platform, Ezetap, in-store payments grew 88 per cent by value and transactions more than doubled in number across most metros, the report said.

–IANS

na/dpb

Previous article
India logs 5,676 new Covid case
Next article
Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
This May Also Interest You
News

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 5,676 new Covid case

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept steps up measures to counter Covid surge

News

'Stranger Things' animated series in development at Netflix

News

Taylor Swift invited to be Tampa Mayor for a day during The Eras Tour

News

Wamiqa Gabbi says Golden age of Indian cinema had a certain innocence

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar logs 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours

News

Rubina Dilaik giving us Barbie vibes in this lovely outfit

News

Jeremy Renner recounts snow plough accident: 'Very bad way to start the year'

Sports

India's domestic cricket season 2023-24 to begin with Duleep Trophy from June 28

Technology

India's e-commerce logistics industry to cross 10 bn shipments by FY28

News

Mohanlal adds Range Rover to his luxurious car collection

Technology

Lightspeed invests $6 mn in workspace interior platform OfficeBanao

Technology

Uber sells $400 mn stake in UAE's Careem super app biz

Sports

Asian Wrestling Championships: India's Vikas wins bronze in Greco-Roman category

Technology

Apple Delhi retail store opens on April 20, Mumbai one on April 18

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB captain Du Plessis fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate, LSG's Avesh Khan reprimanded

Sports

La Liga: Barca held by Girona but extend lead to 13 points

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US