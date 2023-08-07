scorecardresearch
Leaked Apple iPhone 15 Ultra case pics show rumoured 'Action' button

San Francisco, Aug 7 (IANS) Pictures of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra’s case have been leaked online, which revealed the rumoured ‘Action’ button

The photographs were shared by the leaker “Majin Bu” on X, reports AppleInsider.

The cases, consisting of green, black and dark blue variations, had Apple branding on the back, giving the impression that they were genuine Apple products.

However, in a separate post, the leaker clarified, “It’s a replica, it is not an official product.”

The photos show back covers with three buttons on the left-hand side, with two lower buttons that are bigger than the third button that is higher and slightly recessed.

This third button is expected to be the rumoured Action button.

“The other photographs of the cases show that there’s a continuation of Apple’s normal design language in use, including the soft lining, the tell-tale ring for MagSafe, the small lip around the camera bump, and the recessed Apple logo on the rear,” the report said.

The new Action button is expected to allow users to easily access various functions and settings without unlocking the device or going to an app.

Last month, the tech giant had released the fourth beta of iOS 17 to developers, and some new code snippets in it revealed the functions of the Action button.

According to the code found in iOS 17 beta 4, the new button will have nine different options that users will be able to customise.

Options which are expected to come are: Accessibility, Shortcuts, Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Translate and Voice Memos.

