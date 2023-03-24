scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Legacy Twitter Blue badges to be removed from April 1, pay Rs 9,400 a year in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Elon Musk on Friday said that Twitter will remove all legacy Blue verified checkmarks for both individual users and organisations from April 1. Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 9,400 a year for individual users.

Twitter Blue is now available globally and the users can get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser, Musk announced.

“On April 1, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified check marks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” said the company.

One can sign up to get a blue checkmark, prioritised ranking in conversations, half ads, long Tweets, Bookmark Folders, custom navigation, Edit Tweet, Undo Tweet, and more.

Currently, individual Twitter users who have verified blue check marks are those paying for Twitter Blue, which in the US costs $8 a month via the web and $11 a month through in-app payment on iOS and Android.

Musk had time and again said that the company will remove all Blue checks, as it gets busy monetising its platform by charging users.

“Twitter’s legacy Blue Verified is unfortunately deeply corrupted, so will sunset in a few months,” he had said.

Twitter has also allowed Blue subscribers to create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters.

Twitter Blue subscribers will also see 50 per cent fewer ads in their home timeline.

For companies and brands, Twitter recently introduced a gold check-mark and has shifted government accounts to a gray check-mark.

Twitter reportedly told businesses to pay $1,000 per month for retaining gold badges and brands and organisations which do not pay the money will lose their checkmarks.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
Madhav Sheth accepts global role at realme, new India head yet to be announced
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Madhav Sheth accepts global role at realme, new India head yet to be announced

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi reports 117 new Covid cases

Sports

Jr Men's Zonal Hockey C'ships: Odisha, Kerala, UP, and AP win their matches

Sports

Football: UEFA open investigation into FC Barcelona match-fixing accusations

Sports

Poland defender Bereszynski to miss Euro 2024 qualifier against Czech Republic

Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Sevilla winger Gil out of Spain squad with muscle problem

Sports

Wessly Madhevere becomes third Zimbabwe player to take ODI hat-trick

Sports

Football: Five Dutch internationals leave training camp after virus outbreak

Sports

Fabulous four: Nitu, Nikhat, Lovlina, Saweety storm into finals of IBA Women's World Boxing (Ld)

Sports

SAFF U-17 Women's football: India square off against hosts Bangladesh

Sports

Hockey: Salima Tete appointed as the AHF Athletes Ambassador

Sports

Aman Raj, Dharma top Indians at tied third in European Challenge Tour event

Sports

La Liga: Jose Luis Mendilibar replaces Jorge Sampaoli as Sevilla FC coach

News

'Gumraah' trailer has Aditya Roy Kapur in dual role

Sports

World Golf C'ships-Match Play: Korea's Im produces runaway win as Asian brigade enjoys stellar day one

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron sub-lineage continue to be predominant variant, 349 samples of XBB1.16 detected

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spotted together at lunch

Sports

Asian Hockey Federation awards Hockey India with Best Organiser Award

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US