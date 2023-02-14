scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Lending platform mPokket to expand its workforce by next month

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Homegrown digital lending platform mPokket on Tuesday said that it plans to expand its team strength by March 2023 across all verticals, as part of its mission to empower India’s youth and maintain its growth trajectory.

The total number of employees at the Kolkata-based company stands at 2700, including employees at its Bangalore office.

“The ongoing hiring is aimed at empowering young professionals from vast domains for a better future. The new pool of talent will support mPokket’s mission of making young India financially independent. Accordingly, it will augment business outcomes by creating positive product and digital experiences, besides improving our go-to-market efforts,” Gaurav Jalan, Founder and CEO, mPokket, said in a statement.

The company said that the hiring strategy plans to onboard diverse young people for various positions, such as technology, product, data analytics, and digital customer expert.

The technology recruitment will include individuals skilled in SDET, Python, Android, Java, NodeJS, and DevOps.

Moreover, the digital lending platform mentioned that it has been promoting gender diversity at work.

In the customer experience domain, leadership roles begin at Team leaders and higher levels. Here, the company comprises about 61 women leaders out of a base of 177 employees, which makes a total of 34 per cent of the women workforce, the company said.

mPokket is an instant loan app founded in 2015 by Gaurav Jalan, which provides loans to college students and young working professionals.

–IANS

shs/uk/

Previous article
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra PC pre-order now available in India
Next article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu climbs 600 steps barefoot, prays to Palani Murugan
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Diphtheria outbreak in Nigeria claims 40 lives

Technology

Aero India 2023: HAL to provide MRO support for MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft engines

Others

Rajendra Gurjar: A music producer, music video director whose innovative concept of music winning the hearts of audience

News

Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Amaal Malik and Kunaal Vermaa team up on new single ‘I Miss You Amore’

Technology

No attrition problem at top level, says Zomato CEO

Technology

Finance Ministry directs Corporate Affairs Ministry to resolve MCA21 portal issues

News

Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s shares his secret music mantra

Feature

Mesmerising Madhubala and her magical spell

Technology

India security, risk management spending to rise 8% in 2023

Technology

Microsoft may bring ChatGPT Bing AI to Android, iOS soon

Technology

This smart necklace will track every puff you smoke

Fashion and Lifestyle

Guess what was Shah Rukh Khan’s first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri

News

BAFTA film awards to see best celebrity turnout ever, promises new CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sobhita Dhulipala took gym membership right after 'The Night Manager' shoot

News

Hemal Ingle, Abhishek Sethiya starrer ‘Umbrella’ poster released

News

Sandeep Singh’s SAFED official poster out

Technology

Digital lending may pip traditional lending on unsecured loans by 2030

Technology

Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services

News

Shah Rukh Khan says he is ‘gorgeous’ Sharon Stone’s ‘biggest fan’

News

Photography for Guy Ritchie's WWII movie to start in Turkey, despite quake

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US