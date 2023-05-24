scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Lenovo India logs $1.9 bn in FY23, over 5 mn products being made locally

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Consumer technology major Lenovo on Wednesday said that it registered a total of $1.9 billion revenue in India in FY22-23.

After a year of industry and global uncertainties, Lenovo sais it is witnessing positive signs of the market stabilising and expects the entire PC and smart devices market to resume year-to-year growth in the second half of 2023.

“While we are experiencing a cyclical slowdown in the PC segment, our growth engines of Solutions and Services Group (SSG), Motorola, and Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), have played a pivotal role in mitigating the downturn,” Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

“We have supported this growth by investing in nurturing local talent and capabilities in India and continue to expand our local manufacturing presence, with over 5 million products being made in India,” he added.

While Group revenue was impacted due to the softness in the device market, revenue from non-PC businesses reached a fiscal year high of nearly 40 per cent, fuelled by Solutions and Services Group (SSG) and Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG).

“Our clear strategy is working, and our operation is resilient, even in the face of global uncertainties. Going forward, we will continue to invest in R&D to capture the next wave of growth opportunities, so we are well prepared for the future,” said Yuanqing Yang, Chairman and CEO.

In the India traditional PC market, Lenovo was second with a 15.7 per cent share in Q1 2023 despite witnessing a decline of 37.5 per cent YoY, according to the latest IDC report.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple signs multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom to develop 5G components
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan grants Last Wish of his jabra fan battling cancer
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Everything he touches turns to gold, and that's why he's named Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Suresh Raina

News

Shah Rukh Khan grants Last Wish of his jabra fan battling cancer

Technology

Apple signs multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom to develop 5G components

News

‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in road accident

News

Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest

Technology

Richard Branson's rocket company Virgin Orbit sold for $36 mn, shuts biz

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan is holidaying at beach destination

Health & Lifestyle

TN govt on alert over rise in Covid-19 cases

News

Netflix password sharing crackdown begins, extra member to cost $8 a month

Technology

Microsoft brings Bing to ChatGPT as default search engine

Sports

Olympics Kenya: German-born fencer Ndolo is part of Paris 2024 plans

Sports

Beijing Guoan crushes Cangzhou Mighty Lions in Chinese Super League

Sports

Bilbao veteran De Marcos signs on for another season

Technology

Alibaba to make significant job cuts amid IPO plans

Sports

Real Sociedad close in on Top 4 finish, Barca lose in Valladolid

Sports

A coach builds China-Cuba bond with boxing

Sports

Piyush Chawla's wicket-taking software is amazing, best batters in IPL 2023 struggled against him: Harbhajan Singh

Technology

Apple's iMessage service up after partial outage

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US