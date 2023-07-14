scorecardresearch
Lenovo Launches new 5G Tablet with 10.61-inch display in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Global technology brand Lenovo on Friday launched the ultra-portable Tab M10 5G with a 10.61-inch LCD display and a resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels in India.

The new Tab M10 will be available in two variants — 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB to buy from Lenovo’s official website and online and offline stores starting July 15.

“This ultra-portable tablet is engineered for digital nomads and nature buffs who lead hybrid lifestyles. It provides high-speed connectivity with 5G, even during peak hours, and doubles up like a daily companion that adapts to the versatile and evolving digital needs of modern tablet users and households,” Sumati Sahgal, Head of Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

Equipped with Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, this new tablet can stream, video call friends, download quickly, and allow for light gaming on the cloud virtually anywhere.

Weighing around 490 grams, this device can be well-suited for on-the-go consumers, plus it offers a 7700mAh battery with up to 12 hours of uninterrupted video streaming, according to the company.

Moreover, the tab comes included with added security features like facial recognition technology that recognises the users’ faces and logs them in with a glance.

It also offers an Immersive Reading Mode that allows for easy switching between colour and monochrome modes while reading from the digital library.

