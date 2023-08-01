scorecardresearch
Lenovo launches new gaming laptop series 'LOQ' in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Global technology brand Lenovo on Tuesday launched a new gaming laptop series ‘LOQ’ pronounced ‘lock’ in India.

The Lenovo LOQ comes in Storm Grey colour at a starting price of Rs 73,990 and is now available to buy from the company’s online and offline stores and other e-commerce marketplaces.

“Taking forward Lenovo’s lineage of gaming devices, LOQ features the MUX switch for optimal gaming sessions, the Lenovo AI Engine+ pushing gaming performance even higher, bold aesthetics, expandable memory, and robust CPU and GPU options making it a powerful, affordable laptop that invites everyone into the squad,” Dinesh Nair, Director – Consumer Business, Lenovo India said in a statement.

The lineup features 15-inch and 16-inch laptops powered by either a 13th Gen Intel Core processor or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPU, with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, offering a diverse range of options to suit different gaming preferences.

The displays also support Nvidia G-SYNC, which offers vibrant colours, crisp contrast, and a quick refresh rate that makes every movement and action feel seamless.

Moreover, the Nvidia graphic cards are equipped with a MUX switch that optimises gaming sessions.

By bypassing the integrated GPU through Nvidia Advanced Optimus, gamers can experience higher frames-per-second and reduced latency, resulting in smoother gameplay and stunning visuals, according to the company.

The onboard Lenovo LA AI Chip powers Lenovo AI Engine+ to dynamically tune wattage and manage the thermal performance during a game.

Further, all Lenovo LOQ laptops support Super Rapid Charge, enabling faster charging and longer battery life, providing new gamers with the advantage of extended playtime without the worry of running out of battery, the company said.

The new laptops also feature a full-sized signature Lenovo gaming keyboard with 1.5mm key travel and optional 4-zone RGB backlighting.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
