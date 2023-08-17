scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Lenovo to invest additional $1 bn in AI

By Agency News Desk
Lenovo to invest additional $1 bn in AI
Lenovo to invest additional $1 bn in AI

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Chinese PC major Lenovo Group on Thursday reported revenue of $12.9 billion and net income of $191 million for the June quarter which did not meet analysts’ estimates. Revenue from the non-PC businesses accounted for 41 per cent of the company’s revenue, with the service-led business achieving strong growth and sustained profitability.

Lenovo was the top vendor in the global PC market with 23.1 per cent market share in the June quarter though its shipments nosedived by 18.4 per cent, according to the IDC.

The company said it remains committed to doubling investment in innovation, including an additional $1 billion investment over the next three years to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) deployment for businesses around the world.

“Last quarter, the macro environment presented challenges, and our hardware business remained in a phase of adjustment, but we persisted in executing our strategy. Our service-led business achieved strong growth and sustained profitability,” said Yuanqing Yang, Chairman and CEO.

“As we continue to drive innovation and intelligent transformation, I am confident in the long-term position to deliver sustainable profitability and growth in the future,” he added.

Despite the past quarter’s challenging market and unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, Lenovo sees signs of market stabilization and improvement, component prices bottoming out, and believes the client device market can be expected to recover and resume growth in the second half of this fiscal year.

Lenovo continues to embrace AI from all aspects, having built its advantages in computing power from client to edge to cloud and network.

Breakthroughs in large language models and AI generated content mark a major leap in AI development and application and serve as a catalyst and accelerator that are boosting the adoption of AI, said the company.

–IANS

na/

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Basketball: 3 female referees selected for 2023 FIBA World Cup
Next article
Sunny Leone reveals how a normal day looks for her
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts pink crop top and mini skirt at Jonas Brothers concert

News

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his bond with Akshay Kumar, calls him 'hard working'

News

Abhishek Banerjee: I've never stayed in joint family

News

Kangana says 'system has broken' for Himachal in wake of floods

Health & Lifestyle

Molecules in vegetables like cauliflower can help to ease lung infection: Study

News

Sunny Leone reveals how a normal day looks for her

Sports

Basketball: 3 female referees selected for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Technology

Rocket startup Astrophel Aerospace test fires prototype cryogenic engine

News

Deborah Chow has word of advice for future ‘Star Wars’ directors

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC aim to extend unbeaten run against Delhi FC

News

Sam Asghari threatens Britney Spears amid divorce

Technology

Study shows platelets injections can replicate benefits of exercise in brain

News

Yogesh Tripathi captures life's memories in photo albums

Technology

Samsung to launch foldable tablet, says mobile biz head

News

Craig Mazin opens up on casting of Abby for 'The Last Of Us 2'

Sports

Due to its length, the video was abridged: After backlash, PCB posts new promotional video featuring Imran Khan

News

Elvish Yadav spills the beans on his relationship, Bigg Boss journey in a candid live chat with Manu Punjabi

Health & Lifestyle

400 companies, Rs 8000 cr: Gujarat govt to initiate tender process soon for Jambusar's mega drug park

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US