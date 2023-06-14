scorecardresearch
Lenovo to invest $1 bn to accelerate AI deployment for businesses

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Global technology brand Lenovo on Wednesday announced that it will invest $1 billion over three years in the expansion of infrastructure solutions to accelerate the artificial intelligence (AI) deployment for businesses globally.

Lenovo’s investment strategy includes an additional $100 million commitment to the expansion of the Lenovo AI Innovators programme.

According to the company, the programme has already delivered a record 150+ cutting-edge AI-ready solutions created with 45 leading ISV partners across its end-to-end ecosystem.

“With our largest-ever investment in AI-ready infrastructure solutions, we are empowering our customers to overcome deployment complexities and unlock the full potential of AI, even at the edge. This significant investment not only demonstrates our dedication to being the most trusted partner in our customers’ intelligent transformation journey but also fuels innovation in AI technology,” Sumir Bhatia, President, AP, Lenovo ISG, said in a statement.

The Lenovo AI Innovators programme includes an ecosystem of best-in-class software partners collaborating with the company to provide customers with tailored, proven, and ready-to-deploy AI solutions for their end-to-end operations, including computer vision, audio recognition, prediction, security, and virtual assistants for every industry.

“In India, the immense potential for AI deployments is evident, fueled by growing digitalisation. Our investments in AI aim to simplify complexities and enable businesses to leverage the power of AI at scale,” Amit Luthra, MD — India, Lenovo ISG, said in a statement.

With more enterprise data being processed outside of the data centre, the company said it is committed to supporting AI workloads everywhere, ensuring purpose-built performance for remote settings.

“This announcement reinforces our commitment to strengthening Lenovo’s AI portfolio, empowering industries like retail, finance, and manufacturing. Lenovo is well positioned to help businesses unlock valuable insights through AI at the Edge in India,” Luthra added.

Further, the company mentioned that Lenovo extends its comprehensive portfolio of AI-ready infrastructure to over 70 products, with new AI-optimised edge-to-cloud server platforms that help address any AI workload.

Lenovo has also reached a record annual AI infrastructure revenue of over $2 billion.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
