Lenovo updates 'IdeaPad Duet 3i' with bigger display, new processors

By News Bureau

Barcelona, Feb 27 (IANS) Global technology brand Lenovo has showcased a refreshed version of its ‘IdeaPad Duet 3i’ laptop, with bigger display, new processor options and more port options, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023.

The new IdeaPad Duet 3i features a detachable ‘Folio Case’ that serves as both a cover and a keyboard, keeping the same design as its predecessor, reports Gizmochina.

The refreshed 2-in-1 device comes with an 11-inch IPS touch display featuring a 5:3 aspect ratio, with the ability to display 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and delivering a maximum brightness of 400 nits.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i weighs 697 grams and is a versatile PC that features the latest Intel N100 or N200 platforms, and also comes with Windows 11 Home or Pro.

Moreover, the laptop features two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm jack, among which, one USB Type-C port supports Rapid Charge Boost technology which is said to recharge the device for up to 2 hours of usage in just 15 minutes.

The device also has a 5MP front sensor and an 8MP rear camera.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i series starts at Rs 449 pounds ($476) in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions and will be available in June this year.

