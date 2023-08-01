scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Lenovo working on Windows PC gaming handheld 'Legion Go': Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 1 (IANS) Global technology brand Lenovo is reportedly working on a Windows PC gaming handheld named ‘Legion Go’ that will compete with Valve’s Steam Deck and ASUS’ ROG Ally.

The Legion Go handheld is expected to sport Windows 11 for maximum PC gaming compatibility, reports Windows Central. The gaming handheld will likely feature AMD’s new Phoenix processors, which the chip-maker describes as ultra-thin, focused on gaming, artificial intelligence (AI) and graphics for ultrabooks.

It is also expected to come with an eight-inch screen, making it larger than the ASUS ROG Ally or the Steam Deck as they both feature a seven-inch display PC and console games ported to PC are normally designed for larger screens or TVs, and on smaller screens, user interface (UI) elements can be difficult to see, especially if the game doesn’t have a UI scaling option.

If the Legion Go can maintain its balance and small weight, a larger display might offer it a sizable advantage over rivals. The handheld PC gaming market is witnessing intense competition, with successful products like Valve’s Steam Deck and ASUS’ ROG Ally.

“Other long-time competitors in the space like AYANEO are also doing well, and Microsoft itself has tasked Xbox with improving the Windows experience on handhelds for this emerging category,” the report said.

Last month, a report revealed that Lenovo maintained its leading position in PC shipments despite an 18 per cent (year-on-year) decline. Meanwhile, in June, the global technology brand had announced that it will invest $1 billion over three years in the expansion of infrastructure solutions to accelerate the AI deployment for businesses globally.

–IANS

aj/svn

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
If Stokesy messages me again, I'm going to delete it: Moeen confirms Test retirement after England draw Ashes 2023
Next article
Sushmita Sen, Shreegauri Sawant bonded over a 'common' factor, reveal 'Taali' creators
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Fit-tech startup beatXP set to raise $50 mn, say sources

Technology

Lenovo launches new gaming laptop series 'LOQ' in India

News

Sushmita Sen, Shreegauri Sawant bonded over a 'common' factor, reveal 'Taali' creators

Sports

If Stokesy messages me again, I'm going to delete it: Moeen confirms Test retirement after England draw Ashes 2023

News

Abhimanyu Singh to feature in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'OG'

Technology

PayU sells its GPO biz to Rapyd for $610 mn, sets eyes on India

Sports

Cummins rues 'missed opportunities' after 2-2 draw but proud of retaining the Ashes

News

Neha Joshi met her BFF during house hunting in Mumbai

Technology

Dell expands AI offerings to boost Generative AI initiatives globally

News

Carmen Electra fine despite looking exasperated while crying in public

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: We need to control tempo of the game, says India vice-captain Hardik as team reaches Chennai

Technology

IIT Guwahati's low-cost, 3D printed device to help rapid diagnosis of UTI

Technology

YouTuber MrBeast suing ghost kitchen partner over 'inedible' MrBeast burgers

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says ‘breaking an 11-year relationship felt like death’

News

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed feels ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ introduced him in India

News

Angus Cloud's mother reported 'possible overdose' in help call before his death

Sports

Ashes 2023: Khawaja was first to question ball change that 'helped' England win fifth Test

News

‘Rahmat’ evokes profound nostalgia, resonates globally, says Mithun Chakraborty on ‘Kabuliwala’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US