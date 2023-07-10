scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Leverage Edu closes Series C round, to focus on doubling revenue in FY24

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Global study abroad platform Leverage Edu has closed its Series C round to focus on doubling revenue in FY24, its Founder and CEO Akshay Chaturvedi has announced.

Princeton-based Language Testing conglomerate ETS led the round along with existing investors, Blume Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners, and Kaizenvest PE.

According to an Economic Times report, the company has raised around $40 million and the latest valuation stands at about $150 million. “We have had the privilege to partner with long-term investors, who we believe will help us in executing the vision and strategy across this next phase. This funding round and association will enable us to innovate in the space of student education and take it to the next level,” Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO of Leverage Edu & Fly, said in a tweet.

With this latest round of funding, Leverage Edu aims to strengthen its position in existing markets, while also expanding into newer student mobility corridors.

The company will also pilot new go-to-market strategies to further reduce customer acquisition costs and continue doubling down on their content-first and product-first approach to drive efficiencies, enhancing the value proposition for students.

Speaking about Fly Finance & Fly Homes, Akshay said, “We are now more obsessed with a student’s ‘complete success’, right till the end. That’s what birthed Fly Finance 1.5-2 years back and now Fly Homes. Lots more 0>1 happening here. Adrenaline pumping.”

Looking ahead, Leverage Edu aims to surpass its current revenue, aiming to more than double it this Financial year, and achieve full-year EBITDA in the next financial year.

“Publicly stated goal remains the same. We want to IPO in the next few years. As a value stock. Where we can retain the same DNA (of #StudentFirst) for Shareholders as well, not just the believers of today but even the guy who enters at that time, playing our absolute best to make them win,” said Chaturvedi.

Speaking about being EBITDA positive and profitability, he highlighted that “We aim to be EBITDA positive by next financial year and our confidence of achieving profitability this year itself”.

“We want to infuse tech and innovate for each of our stakeholders including students, universities, partners, support staff et al – to make ourselves more efficient, make service TAT topmost not just in our industry but among the best in the world,” he added.

Chaturvedi expressed deep appreciation for the dedicated team at Leverage Edu, saying he is “privileged to build this alongside a smashing team”.

“The 200 Leveragians who own ESOP. The TGIS winners. Leverage = them, their incredible journeys as well. + fortunate to have super supportive existing investors, who have been patient advisors, helped navigate in challenging times, trusted, coached, and always put the business first,” he mentioned.

“It’s been fun growing up. Onto the 7th year now. With big dreams. Head down. Ambitious, but cautious. Believer of the macros, but in love with the granularity of the micros that our easy-on-outside complex-on-inside business is. Rest, the party has only begun. Leverage It!” he added.

Founded in April 2017, LeverageEdu helps students from India, Nigeria, Nepal and other emerging countries land higher education opportunities abroad.

–IANS

na/shb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
1st 4-arm laparoscopic surgical device to cut surgeon workload
Next article
(IANS Preview) 'M:I 7': Tom Cruise rules, and how! (IANS Rating: ***1/2)
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Coworking space platform Friyey shuts shop in deepening funding winter

News

Nora Fatehi: To be a judge on 'Hip-Hop India' is pure excitement

Technology

Google Docs for Android to now open into edit mode

News

Jackie Shroff feted with Gujarat State Government Award for 'Ventilator'

News

'Jawan' 'Prevue': KJo calls it 'juggernaut of a blockbuster', Sujoy Ghosh says 'jhoomey jo jawan'

News

Kushal Tandon: 'Staying away from silver screen wasn't deliberate, was looking out for something good'

Technology

Dell Technologies joins Intel to launch AI skills lab in India

News

(IANS Preview) 'M:I 7': Tom Cruise rules, and how! (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

Technology

1st 4-arm laparoscopic surgical device to cut surgeon workload

News

After more than a decade, Adnan Sami to perform live in Nairobi on July 14

Health & Lifestyle

Donor cards can now be redeemed at all blood banks in UP

Technology

Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' crosses 100 mn sign-ups (Ld)

News

50 Cent to perform in Mumbai on November 25 for 'The Final Lap Tour 2023'

News

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan or Prabhas Salaar which teaser did you find entertaining?

News

Harleen Sethi gets inked for 'Kohrra', gets closer to her Punjabi roots

News

Will Smith makes fun of son Jaden for not having kids yet

News

Kiara Advani shares video of her ‘Raat Baki’ song sequence taken in a single shot

Technology

IIT Guwahati's AI model to predict knee osteoarthritis severity from X-rays

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US