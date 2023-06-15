scorecardresearch
LG launches new laptop series with innovative features in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) LG Electronics on Thursday launched new laptop series — LG Gram series and LG UltraPC line-ups — with innovative features in India.

According to the company, each model comes equipped with innovative features that cater to diverse preferences and come loaded with innovative features that target a wide range of lifestyles.

“With their innovative features and sleek designs, these devices exemplify our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and providing the best-in-class products,” Hak Hyun Kim, Director, Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, said in a statement.

The LG Gram line-up comes powered with Intel EVO certificated 13th Gen Core Processor and comes with features like variable refresh rate, 16:10 WQXGA display, DCI-P3 99 per cent colour reproduction, anti-glare IPS display with 400 nits brightness, ultra-lightweight construction, long battery life, strong durability.

Moreover, the LG Gram Style laptop is offered in a 14-inch version and sports an elegant glass design that makes it shine and shift dynamically, moving and changing depending on the light and angle.

It comes with a 16:10, OLED Anti-Glare Low Reflection display with a high refresh rate and features an Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core CPU and a Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), the company said.

The new LG Gram 2-in-1 which comes in 16-inch size, gives users the freedom to switch from laptop to tablet, or vice versa, whenever they choose.

Along with its 4-way super-slim bezel design and sturdy yet slim aluminium frame, the latest ‘convertible’ gram boasts a suite of pre-installed notetaking and drawing applications optimised for use with the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0).

Further, the company mentioned that the LG Ultra PC offers a large high-resolution display with a 16:10 aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience, plus the anti-glare IPS display provides a comfortable and vibrant viewing experience, free from distracting screen reflections even in brightly lit environments.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, the Ultra PC offers more power and greater possibilities for streaming, browsing, editing, video chatting, and working from home.

