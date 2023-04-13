scorecardresearch
LinkedIn introduces new ways to verify identity, work

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 13 (IANS) Professional networking platform LinkedIn has introduced new ways to verify your identity and where you work as part of verification, which will be free for all members.

“Starting today, we’re rolling out three additional ways to verify your identity and where you work. We believe verification should be for everyone on LinkedIn, that’s why every feature will be available and free to all our members,” LinkedIn said in a blogpost.

LinkedIn is partnering with CLEAR, a secure identity platform, to provide verification for its members in the US.

Starting this month, users can display on their profile that they verified their identity with CLEAR and to do so, all they need is a US government-issued ID and phone number.

Another way includes verifying “where you work with your company email”.

Users now can verify where they work using their company-issued email addresses.

According to the company, around 50 million members globally are on LinkedIn, and there are over 4,000 companies, and this is one more way to demonstrate the authenticity of your profile.

The company said that it will be rolling this feature out to more companies and expanding eligibility.

Moreover, LinkedIn members can also verify where they work with Microsoft Entra.

The company is partnering with Microsoft to allow organisations to leverage the Microsoft Entra Verified ID platform to issue digital workplace IDs for free, enabling workers to display the verification on their LinkedIn profiles.

The feature will be rolling out at the end of April, and the company plans to make this available to dozens of participating companies reaching more than two million LinkedIn members.

–IANS

ESA's JUICE mission set to launch probe for Jupiter's icy moons on Thursday
Musk unveils subscription-based monetisation plan for creators
Entertainment Today

