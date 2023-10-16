scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

LinkedIn to cut 668 jobs as revenue growth slows

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Oct 16 (IANS) Microsoft-owned LinkedIn on Monday announced that it will cut about 668 jobs across the company’s engineering, product, talent and finance teams.

“The changes we shared with our team today will result in a reduction of approximately 668 roles across our engineering, product, talent and finance teams,” LinkedIn said in a blogpost.

The cut comes as the business-oriented social network has experienced slow revenue growth for eight consecutive quarters, CNBC reported.

It grew by just 5 per cent in the second quarter, despite accelerating membership growth for the past two years, Microsoft said in July.

According to the report, LinkedIn is now ramping up hiring in India.

“While we are adapting our organisational structures and streamlining our decision making, we are continuing to invest in strategic priorities for our future and to ensure we continue to deliver value for our members and customers,” LinkedIn stated.

In May, LinkedIn laid off 716 employees, as the company makes changes to its Global Business Organisation (GBO), along with shutting down its InCareer app in China.

The company’s CEO Ryan Roslansky said in an email to employees that the move was aimed at streamlining the company’s operations.

“As we guide LinkedIn through this rapidly changing landscape, we are making changes to our Global Business Organization (GBO) and our China strategy that will result in a reduction of roles for 716 employees,” he wrote.

–IANS

shs/sha

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sexual harassment allegations have no basis, ex-WFI chief tells Delhi court
Next article
Stack Overflow to lay off 28% of its staff: CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US