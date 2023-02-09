scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The government has found lithium and gold deposits in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for the first time. The Mines Ministry has found lithium reserves of around 5.9 million tonnes in Salal-Haimana area of Reasi district.

This report, along with 15 other resource bearing geological reports and 35 geological memorandums, were handed over to respective state governments during the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting, held on Thursday.

Out of these 51 mineral blocks, five blocks pertain to gold and other blocks pertain to commodities like potash, molybdenum, base metals etc. spread across 11 states of J&K, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

The blocks were prepared based on the work carried out by Geological Survey of India (GSI) from field seasons starting from 2018-19 till date.

Apart from these, 17 reports of coal and lignite with a total resource of 7,897 million tones were also handed over to the Coal Ministry. Seven publications on different themes and intervention areas in which the GSI operates, were also released during the meeting.

The proposed annual programme for ensuing field season 2023-24 was also presented and discussed during the meeting. During 2023-24, the GSI plans to take up 966 programmes comprising 318 mineral exploration projects including 12 marine mineral investigation projects. A major thrust has been given on the exploration of strategic – critical and fertiliser minerals.

The CGPB is an important platform of the GSI, wherein the annual field season programme (FSP) of GSI is placed for discussion for synergy and to avoid duplication of work. The members of the CGPB and other stakeholders like state governments, central and state government mineral exploration agencies, place their requests for collaborative work with the GSI.

Based on the priorities set by the Centre and the importance and urgency of proposals presented by the members and stakeholders, the annual programme of GSI is given a final shape.

–IANS

ans/vd

Previous article
World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show
Next article
Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Syrian health sector suffers from US sanctions: Minister

Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer Grover’s claim that 150 mn users’ data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US