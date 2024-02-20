LockBit key actor in today's cyber threat scene with 17 per cent of engagements: Report

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) LockBit ransomware group remains a key player in today’s threat landscape, with 17 per cent of ransomware engagements in 2023, a new report said on Tuesday.

The hacking group has demonstrated intent and competence to attack organisations across many industries and countries, said global cyber risk management company Arete.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve and adapt, so should the defences and controls protecting organisations around the world,” said David Lacquement, senior VP for government relations and operational intelligence sharing, Arete.

The report offers analysis and insights on the top ten ransomware variants observed and compares the impacts and challenges of RaaS (Ransomware-as-a-Service) operations and closed groups.

LockBit has continued its pursuit to monopolise the ransomware sector by expanding its attack surface by implementing encryptors such as — LockBit targeting MacOS environments, targeting Linux environments, and others.

In 2023, ransoms were paid in 31.3 per cent of engagements, prompting threat actors to grow more aggressive in their negotiating tactics and demand significantly higher ransoms, the report noted.

In addition, ALPHV/BlackCat represented 14 per cent of ransomware engagements in 2023, with a significant uptick in Q3. First identified attacking victims in November 2021, ALPHV/BlackCat has remained a formidable RaaS enterprise since its onset, according to the report.

–IANS

shs/svn