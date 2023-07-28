scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Loss of smell may signal Alzheimer’s risk: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, July 28 (IANS) People who carry the gene variant associated with the strongest risk for Alzheimer’s disease may lose their ability to detect odours earlier than people who do not carry the gene variant, which may be an early sign of future memory and thinking problems, according to a study.

The study published in the online issue of Neurology, showed that the gene variant associated with this increased risk of Alzheimer’s is called APOE e4.

“Testing a person’s ability to detect odours may be a useful way to predict future problems with cognition,” said Matthew S. GoodSmith, from the University of Chicago.

“While more research is needed to confirm these findings and determine what level of smell loss would predict future risk, these results could be promising, especially in studies aiming to identify people at risk for dementia early in the disease,” he added.

The study involved an at-home survey that included testing the sense of smell of over 865 people — both their ability to detect an odour at all and their ability to identify what odour they were smelling.

Tests were given at five-year intervals.

People’s thinking and memory skills were also tested twice, five years apart.

DNA samples gave researchers information about who carried the gene associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s.

People who carried the gene variant were 37 per cent less likely to have good odour detection than people without the gene at a single time point. The gene carriers started experiencing reduced smell detection at age 65 to 69.

The people carrying the gene variant did not show a difference in their ability to identify what odour they were smelling until they reached age 75 to 79.

Once they started to lose their ability to identify odours, the gene carriers’ ability declined more quickly than those who did not carry the gene.

Thinking and memory skills were similar among the two groups at the start of the study. But as expected, those carrying the gene variant experienced more rapid declines in their thinking skills over time than those without the gene.

“Identifying the mechanisms underlying these relationships will help us understand the role of smell in neurodegeneration,” GoodSmith said.

A limitation of the study is that people with severe dementia were not included.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nazara logs net sales at Rs 254 cr, PAT surges 31% to Rs 20.9 cr
Next article
2nd ODI: India likely to experiment again, aim to seal series against West Indies (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd ODI: India likely to experiment again, aim to seal series against West Indies (preview)

Technology

Nazara logs net sales at Rs 254 cr, PAT surges 31% to Rs 20.9 cr

Sports

Torneo del Centenario: Indian men's hockey team holds England to 1-1 draw, fails to reach final

News

'Kohrra' wa shot during 3rd wave of Covid-19

Sports

Yorkshire handed 48 points deduction, fined 400,000 pounds as punishment over racism charges

Technology

How hepatitis is linked with diabetes, HIV

Health & Lifestyle

Toxic chemicals found in Indian-made cough syrup sold in Iraq: Report

Technology

Internet traffic on Airtel, BSNL remained low on May 4 in Manipur: Report

News

Kylie Minogue announces first residency in Las Vegas

News

Michelle Yeoh marries long-time fiancee Jean Todt after 19 years

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jad Hadid breaks down during 'auditioning task'

News

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi soak in Kashmir's beauty, indulge in shikara ride

News

'IBD 3': Sonali Bendre offers rose to Harrdy Sandhu as he croons 'Soch'

Technology

Google's new feature to keep you safe from unwanted Bluetooth tracking

News

Shreya Ghoshal collabs with Afroto: 'Sunn Beliya' is seamless confluence of two cultures, styles

Technology

Swine flu strain passed from humans to swine 400x since 2009: Study

News

Vishwajeet Pradhan as 'Prajapati Daksha' to host 'Prayag Yagya' in 'Shiv Shakti'

Sports

WI vs IND: Felt good that somebody took a nice catch on my bowling, says Jadeja on Kohli's stunning grab

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US