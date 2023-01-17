scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Love trashing accounts that you hate? You will see those more: Musk

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that if you like trashing accounts that you hate, you will now be shown more of those accounts on Twitter.

Musk said that the recommendation algorithm will get much better and it will be open source.

“Trashing accounts that you hate will cause our algorithm to show you more of those accounts, as it is keying off of your interactions,” the billionaire posted.

“Basically saying if you love trashing ‘that’ account, then you will probably also love trashing ‘this’ account. Not actually wrong lol,” he chuckled.

Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Rob Graves posted that Elon Musk must start considering the implications of using algorithms designed for the sole purpose of inciting people.

“This is literally just playing with the dopamine cycles and mental health of individuals to drive advertising revenue. It needs to be addressed,” he wrote on Twitter.

Musk last week said that Twitter’s “open source” algorithm will be revealed next month, as several people were unable to use third-party Twitter apps and faced issues with logging and accessing feeds.

He said that Twitter will publish tweet recommendation code and make account/tweet status visible no later than next month.

“Transparency builds trust,” the Twitter CEO posted.

On Tuesday, he also said that the censorship tools were created to deal with scams and spam, but then were turned to political purposes.

“Those who favour censorship should remember that it is only a matter of time before censorship turns on you. There will always be some censorship, but less is better,” he noted.

–IANS

na/svn/

Previous article
Jeremy Renner shares photo of snowy home from hospital, says he misses his happy place
Next article
Aus Open: Tennis Australia bans Russian, Belarusian flags from tournament
This May Also Interest You
News

Selena Gomez has found love in 'The Chainsmokers' star Drew Taggart

Technology

Sony's new tech may block piracy apps on Android TV

Technology

Samsung introduces 200MP image sensor in premium smartphones

Sports

Aus Open: Tennis Australia bans Russian, Belarusian flags from tournament

News

Jeremy Renner shares photo of snowy home from hospital, says he misses his happy place

Sports

Nottingham Forest sign Danilo from Palmeiras

News

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare slams Archana Gautam and gives her a savage reply saying ‘Gandi soch ki paapi gudiya’

Sports

Ultimate Kho Kho takes a giant leap in viewership with massive 164m reach

Sports

ASBC U22 Asian Boxing attracts twice as many participants for 2023

Sports

Aus Open: Sabalenka, Garcia and Pliskova cruise into second round

Technology

VC firm Z3Partners closes Rs 550 cr fund to invest in early-growth startups

Technology

Over 1,600 tech employees being fired a day on average in Jan

Technology

Darwinbox, Microsoft join hands to elevate employee experience

Sports

Thailand overcomes Vietnam to retain ASEAN football title

Sports

Bundesliga: Leipzig's ball robber Konrad Laimer to meet his future Bayern teammates

Lyrics

Shehzada – Munda Sona Hoon Main Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

Technology

Drop class-action severance lawsuit, judge tells sacked Twitter employees

Technology

Google's Clock app now lets users record alarm sounds

Sports

ILT20: Robin Uthappa becomes first player to receive Green Belt after his fantastic innings of 79 runs off 46 balls

Sports

Andrey Rublev defeats Dominic Thiem in Melbourne Opener

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US