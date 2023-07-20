scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Love your espresso coffee? It may prevent risk of Alzheimer’s

By Agency News Desk

London, July 20 (IANS) Your morning shot of espresso coffee might do more than just wake you up. A laboratory study conducted by Italian researchers showed that the popular drink may also prevent the risk of Alzheimer’ disease — an advance that could pave the way toward finding or designing other bioactive compounds against other neurodegenerative diseases. 

The study, published in ACS’ Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, showed that, in preliminary in vitro laboratory tests, espresso compounds can inhibit tau protein aggregation — a process that is believed to be involved in the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

Recent research has suggested that coffee could also have beneficial effects against certain neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease. Although the exact mechanisms that cause these conditions are still unclear, it’s thought that a protein called tau plays a significant role.

In healthy people, tau proteins help stabilise structures in the brain, but when certain diseases develop, the proteins can clump together into fibrils. Some researchers propose that preventing this aggregation could alleviate symptoms.

A team led by Mariapina D’Onofrio and colleagues from the Department of Biotechnology at University of Verona, Italy wanted to see if compounds in espresso could prevent tau aggregation in vitro.

The researchers pulled espresso shots from store-bought beans, then characterised their chemical makeup using nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

They chose caffeine and trigonelline, both alkaloids, the flavonoid genistein and theobromine, a compound also found in chocolate, to focus on in further experiments.

These molecules, along with the complete espresso extract, were incubated alongside a shortened form of the tau protein for up to 40 hours.

As the concentration of espresso extract, caffeine or genistein increased, fibrils were shorter and didn’t form larger sheets, with the complete extract showing the most dramatic results.

Shortened fibrils were found to be non-toxic to cells, and they did not act as “seeds” for further aggregation.

In other experiments, the researchers observed that caffeine and the espresso extract could both bind pre-formed tau fibrils.

Although much more research is needed, the team said that their preliminary in vitro findings could pave the way toward finding or designing other bioactive compounds against neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s.

–IANS

rvt/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Humayun Saeed: There should be no barriers for love
Next article
Kenneth Branagh back as Hercule Poirot in 'A Haunting in Venice' new trailer
This May Also Interest You
Sports

US Open: Alcaraz, Swiatek lead entry lists; Djokovic set to return to Flushing Meadows first time since 2021

Technology

75% of Indian desk workers adopting AI to drive productivity: Report

Technology

Google officially launches Nearby Share for Windows

News

Taylor Swift to be the honourary mayor of Santa Clara

News

Kenneth Branagh back as Hercule Poirot in 'A Haunting in Venice' new trailer

News

Humayun Saeed: There should be no barriers for love

Technology

Microsoft slashes 1,000 jobs, mostly in sales, customer services: Report

Sports

I tend to disagree with it, it’s a mistake: Steve Waugh slams Australian selection call for fourth Test

Sports

International cricket stars descend in Harare with inaugural Zim Afro T10 set to commence

Technology

Tesla to train driverless cars, license FSD software to another automaker

Sports

Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka to join India at top of World Test Championship standings

Technology

Genetics may explain why some don't get sick from Covid

Technology

Unity launches beta programme for visionOS

Sports

Bollywood star, cricket greats combine to launch World Cup campaign

Technology

Swiggy now uses generative AI to boost user, restaurant experiences

News

Rapper Badal's song 'This Is Haryana' is all about staying true to one's roots

Technology

Report says hateful, violent posts rise on Twitter, CEO Yaccarino denies

News

Rapper Tupac's aunt made history as first woman on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist list

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US