scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Lucknow's iconic library is now fully digitised

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 19 (IANS) Lucknow’s iconic Amir-ud-Daula Public Library is now 100 per cent digitised with as many as eight lakh pages of 24,000 rare and antique books and manuscripts.

The library has over 1.6 lakh books.

The digitisation process of the library was started in 2020 under the Smart City project.

Shashi Kala, head librarian of Amir-ud-Daula Public Library, said, “A private company, Informatics Publishing, was given the task, which was completed in two phases.”

“Some rare manuscripts, which are as old as 300-400 years old, have also been digitised and even improved for readability with 300 DPI (dots per inch) quality. Several teams undertook the digitisation process with each page of the book being scanned through a Czur scanner, ” said Raj Aryan, facility manager of Informatics Publishing.

“Any student with library membership can access the library’s website online at — lucknowdigitallibrary.com — and access all these books. As many as 1,000 e-newspapers and magazines can also be accessed here,” he added.

Along with digitisation, a self-help kiosk has also been installed at the library.

At this kiosk, a member can issue a book by punching a card without the assistance of others. A sensor machine has been installed at the gate’s exit, and any book taken out of the premises without being issued would trigger a siren.

A museum dedicated to Mushi Naval Kishore at the Amir-ud-Daula library premises in 2006, however, lies neglected with several of the old machines, Litho stones, typecasts collecting dust.

A big iron machine used for printing has been kept in an abandoned corner. Several Letho stones, one typecast, have also been kept at a corner, covered with dust.

Shashi Kala, when asked, said that dust and dirt is due to the ongoing maintenance activity. She said that it will be taken care of after the work is over.

–IANS

amita/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Musk sends letter to Nadella, accuses Microsoft of violating Twitter data
Next article
Sevilla dig deep to reach Europa League final
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sevilla dig deep to reach Europa League final

Technology

Musk sends letter to Nadella, accuses Microsoft of violating Twitter data

Technology

Twitter takes on YouTube, allows paid users to upload 2-hr long videos

Health & Lifestyle

Between art and fashion, Viraj Khanna's new self

Health & Lifestyle

Salman Rushdie makes 1st public appearance since stabbing incident

Sports

CLOSE-IN: IPL teams – "Too many cooks spoil the broth"(IANS column)

Sports

Flamengo sign forward Araujo from Atlanta

Health & Lifestyle

'Eat Right Campus' certificate for UP jail

Health & Lifestyle

Iraq reports 119 hemorrhagic fever cases, 18 deaths

Technology

Israel signs deal with Netherlands to export rocket systems

Health & Lifestyle

7 mn Ethiopians at risk of cholera infection: UN

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat, Du Plessis lead RCB to thumping 8-wicket win over SRH, boost playoff hopes (Ld)

Sports

Football: Champions League exit will bring big changes at Spanish giants Real Madrid

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat century, Du Plessis fifty help RCB thrash SRH by 8 wickets, jump to 4th spot

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC forms committee to implement National Rare Disease Policy-2021

News

Aishwarya's 'hoodie couture' on Cannes red carpet leaves the world divided

Sports

Federation Cup athletics: Jyothi Yarraji wins second gold in 200m; Rohit Yadav bags javelin gold

Sports

Intercontinental Cup 2023: Indian Football team commences training in Bhubaneswar

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US