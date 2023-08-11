scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Main coolant pipeline for third atomic power plant at Kudankulam completed

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) The welding of the main coolant pipeline at the upcoming third 1,000 MW atomic power plant at Tamil Nadu’s Kudankulam got completed early this month, Russia’s integrated nuclear power major Rosatom said on Friday.

According to Rosatom, the welding of the main coolant pipeline which began in December 2022, was completed on August 5.

The main coolant pipeline combines the main equipment of the primary circuit, including the reactor, the steam generators, and the reactor coolant pumps. Considering high requirements for quality and operational conditions, the main coolant pipeline welding is one of the most complicated and important stages of civil and erection works at the power unit.

“It is the reactor coolant pipeline that carries the water heated in the reactor into the steam generators from which the generated steam goes into the turbine steam path, and the turbine generator generates electricity,” Rosatom said.

The Russian company said the main coolant pipeline has a total length of about 140 m, the thickness of the pipe walls is 70 mm, and the total length of 28 welded joints is more than 87 m. Its design service life is 60 years in a tough environment.

During the welding of the main coolant pipeline which began in December 2022, a technology proposed by the Russian party was used, which made it possible for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to reduce the operation time from 270 to 219 days.

Upon completion of the main coolant pipeline welding, “flushing with the open reactor” operations and the “hydraulic tests and circulation flushing of the primary circuit” stage will start, Rosatom added.

India’s atomic power plant operator NPCIL has two functional 1,000 MW plants (Units 1 and 2) at Kudankulam, while four more (Units 3, 4, 5 and 6) are under construction. All the six units are built with Russian technology and equipment supplied by Rosatom.

Major equipment for building the third and fourth units have reached Kudankulam from Russia, while a sizable number of components for the fifth and sixth units are to come.

–IANS

vj/vd

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google Slides' new feature lets users highlight key content while presenting
Next article
Samsung to start early delivery of new foldables for pre-booked customers in India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung to start early delivery of new foldables for pre-booked customers in India

Technology

Google Slides' new feature lets users highlight key content while presenting

News

Rajinikanth's secret for looking young & vibrant at 73: Himalayan medicinal root given by sages

News

Margot Robbie gets offered $250k for exclusive pictures of her feet by exhibition website

News

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 3' is no longer in development

News

Norwegian DJ Kygo to make his debut in India with Palm Tree Music Festival

Technology

Huawei smartphone sales finally grow after 2 years amid US sanctions

Sports

13 clubs, 156 matches: AIFF League Committee decides on I-League 2023-24 format

Technology

Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa take on NorthEast FC in prelude to Mohun Bagan v East Bengal derby

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out multi-account feature on Android beta

News

Badshah: 'Hip-hop pushes you to be you, minus the facades'

Sports

England striker Harry Kane agrees Bayern Munich move, set for medical on Friday: Reports

Sports

Hales, Pooran, du Plessis, Rossouw among 6 batters nominated for upcoming BBL overseas draft

News

'Jawan' has a strong take on women empowerment, says SRK

News

'Vijay Varma's versatility can take him to all kinds of places in the world,' says KJo

Technology

Amazon plans to drop dozens of in-house brands as it battles costs, regulators

Technology

BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US