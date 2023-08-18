scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

‘Make in India’ Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5 now available in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The much-anticipated ‘make in India’ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 went on sale in India on Friday, after seeing a robust demand in the country.

Over 1 lakh consumers had pre-booked the foldable devices in the first 28 hours in the country, according to the company.

Starting Friday, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available across retail outlets as well as on Samsung.com, Amazon and Flipkart, the company said in a statement.

Galaxy Z Flip5 (8GB+256GB) comes for Rs 99,999 and (8GB+512GB) for Rs 109,999. Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB+256GB) is available for Rs 154,999, the 12GB+512GB variant for Rs 164,999 and (12GB+1TB) model for Rs 184,999.

As compared to the fourth generation foldables, the South Korean giant received 1.7 times more pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5.

In India, pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 opened on July 27.

“The new devices prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology. The success of Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 shows that Indian consumers are highly sensitive to new innovations,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

With the new foldables, Samsung aims to reach over 50 per cent market share in the country in the super-premium ($1,000 and above) segment.

Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 come with new integrated hinge module that features a dual rail structure for diffusing external impacts.

 Both the foldable devices are equipped with IPX8 support, aircraft grade Armor Aluminium frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover.

–IANS

 na/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UEFA Conference League: Maccabi Tel Aviv advance to playoffs after home win over AEK Larnaca
Next article
Tesla didn’t fix Autopilot after fatal crash, company engineers admit: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Tesla didn’t fix Autopilot after fatal crash, company engineers admit: Report

Sports

UEFA Conference League: Maccabi Tel Aviv advance to playoffs after home win over AEK Larnaca

Technology

Google announces new Transparency Center

Sports

Archery: Indian men, and women's recurve teams win bronze in Paris World Cup

Sports

Football: Lionel Messi feeling Inter Miami love ahead of Leagues Cup final

Technology

X officially places XPro behind paywall

Sports

CLOSE-IN: An Indian jamboree (IANS column)

Technology

Threads adding reposts to Following feed

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Hubli Tigers beat Mangaluru Dragons to continue winning streak

Sports

Cincinnati Masters: Zverev tops Medvedev to reach quarter-finals

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Shivamogga Lions register victory against Gulbarga Mystics

Health & Lifestyle

Examining recommendations of CAG report on AB-PMJAY: Health Ministry 

Sports

IND vs IRE: 'I have no restrictions, body feels good', says Bumrah ahead of much-awaited comeback

Health & Lifestyle

WHO DG hails govt's Ayushman Bharat scheme 

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Indian Army overcome injury time drama to beat Bodoland FC

Technology

X will address shadowbanning soon, says Elon Musk

Technology

Govt tests 'emergency alert system', sends sample message to several users

Technology

Now send your photos in HD quality on WhatsApp: Mark Zuckerberg

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US