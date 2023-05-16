scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

MakeMyTrip logs $70.3 mn operating profit in FY23, highest-ever in its history

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Leading travel service provider MakeMyTrip on Tuesday said the gross bookings for fiscal year FY23 grew by 122 per cent (year-on-year) to reach $6.6 billion with adjusted operating profit at $70.3 million, a growth of 203 per cent (YoY) and highest-ever for the company.

The gross Bookings for Q4 grew by 80.7 per cent YoY in constant currency to $1.7 billion. Adjusted operating profit was $19 million in Q4, as compared to $12 million in Q4 FY22.

The company registered $5.4 million profit in Q4 FY23, as compared to a loss of $4.1 million in Q4 FY22.

MakeMyTrip said that the loss for FY23 was $11.2 million as compared to $45.6 million in FY22, being a reduction of $34.4 million.

“We witnessed robust recovery in travel demand with significant improvement in consumer sentiment during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. We capitalized on this trend to deliver strong results with over 120 per cent YoY constant currency growth in gross bookings,” said Rajesh Magow, Group CEO, MakeMyTrip.

He said that the strategy of investing in the right areas coupled with “our initiatives to optimise certain costs has helped us to preserve and strengthen our moat”.

“We remain well positioned for the next fiscal year with a strong pipeline of product innovation to further enhance customer experience,” Magow added.

The online travel company last week collaborated with Microsoft to make travel planning more inclusive and accessible by introducing voice assisted booking in Indian languages.

The new, in-platform tech stack powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services, will converse with the user to offer personalised travel recommendations based on their preferences and curate holiday packages.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nagesh Kuknoor has had great impact on me as an actor: Priya Bapat
This May Also Interest You
News

Nagesh Kuknoor has had great impact on me as an actor: Priya Bapat

News

Abdu Rozik all set to release new song; appear on Sajid Khan's upcoming show

Technology

Grateful of IT Minister's acknowledgment of our user safety efforts in India: WhatsApp

Health & Lifestyle

US man's rare Alzheimer's mutation delayed onset of disease by 2 decades

Technology

Redington posts 27% revenue growth in FY23 with PAT of Rs 1,393 cr

Technology

'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi HC on Grover, BharatPe dispute

Sports

Archer ruled out for rest of English summer with recurrence of an elbow injury

Health & Lifestyle

Apple unveils new tools for cognitive, speech, vision accessibility in its products

News

Sandhya Mridul says Jodha in 'Taj' is a mark of strength

Technology

7 out of 10 Indians shun startup jobs, line up for big corporates

Technology

Top Tesla team 'arriving' in India to explore entry as Musk focuses on EV biz

News

Rapper MC Stan features on Times Square: Has been a dream to take Indian hip-hop to international stage

Health & Lifestyle

US NIH to test universal flu vaccine based on mRNA tech

News

Benedict Cumberbatch cast for screen adaptation of 'Grief is the Thing With Feathers'

Technology

OnMobile launches SaaS-based gamification platform 'Gamize'

Sports

Hyderabad hosts India's first-ever drag racing event

Sports

IPL 2023: What I enjoyed most was seeing Shubman Gill use his technique, says Parthiv Patel

Health & Lifestyle

Meghalaya district imposes curbs to tackle African Swine Fever

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US