scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Man credits Apple Watch fall detection for saving his life

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 28 (IANS) A man has credited Apple Watch’s fall detection feature for saving his life by calling emergency services and his wife.

Last week, Alexander Laserson fell from a ladder and hit his head, and his Apple Watch Series 8 called emergency services and his wife as the fall detection kicked in, reports AppleInsider.

He was unable to respond to the fall detection alarm, which after about a minute alerts emergency contacts and calls emergency services. “His wife discovered him shortly after and was able to talk to emergency responders via the Apple Watch,” the report said.

He was then transported in an ambulance to the emergency room and got seven stitches. Laserson expressed gratitude to Apple for developing the technology that responded to his fall so quickly.

“Without the Apple Watch, it is possible I would be dead by now,” Laserson said. “The technology works,” he added. Apple Watch has saved lives before and sometimes surprises its wearers by detecting problems they are unaware of.

Earlier, a US man had been rescued by the Summerfield Fire Department before he even knew his Watch could send an emergency message. He had fallen hard in his driveway, breaking his nose and passing out. When he didn’t respond to his Apple Watch, it automatically called 911.

–IANS

aj/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anti-doping program needed for E-sport athletes, says WADA vice president Yang Yang
Next article
Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon becomes first specialist bowler to play 100 consecutive Test matches
This May Also Interest You
News

Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury headline hoichoi’s ‘Nikhoj’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt proceedings of second Test at Lord’s (Ld)

News

Now, son Anoop joins musical power couple Manj Musik & Nindy Kaur

Sports

Vamsi Merla Sports Foundation associates with J&K Tourism & Culture; to promote motorsports in UT

News

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ to release on 29th June 2023

Sports

Ashes 2023: Protesters briefly disrupt play during second Eng vs Aus Test at Lord's

Technology

MG Motor India ends season 4 of Developer Programme, announces winners

Sports

Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon becomes first specialist bowler to play 100 consecutive Test matches

Sports

Anti-doping program needed for E-sport athletes, says WADA vice president Yang Yang

News

Nicole Scherzinger engaged to boyfriend Thom Evans

News

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘72 Hoorain’ lands in trouble

Sports

Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Australian international Jason Cummings

Technology

Transgender people at higher risk of suicide: Study

News

Idris Elba refused to play James Bond after being put off by racism

News

Madras HC rejects interim injunction plea against Udhayanidhi Stalin movie ‘Maamannan’

News

Rashmika Mandanna begins shoot for Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2’

News

Raja Kumari visits children in Dharavi, donates new studio equipment

Technology

Zoom launches AI-based 'Intelligent Director'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US