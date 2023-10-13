scorecardresearch
Mark Zuckerberg rolling out edit button for Threads users free of charge

Mark Zuckerberg rolling out edit button for Threads users free of charge
Mark Zuckerberg | Threads

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Struggling to create any major impact with Threads, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the platform is rolling out an edit button for its users free of charge. With this new feature, you can edit your post as many times as you want within five minutes of posting.

Earlier, a Threads user had to delete a post and repost it when he or she wanted to correct a typo.

“Rolling out Edit and ‘Voice Threads’ today. Enjoy,” Zuckerberg said in a post.

Unlike X (formerly Twitter) that changes for the edit feature, Threads is rolling out the edit button to users at no extra charge.

The edit button is available on mobile and the web, according to the company.

Zuckerberg also announced that Threads is launching “Voice Threads”, which allows users to add voice posts.

Meanwhile, Threads is reportedly preparing to launch a Trends feature to compete with X.

The potential feature was discovered by an app developer who shared screenshots of the feature that a Meta employee had originally posted.

These screenshots showed a numbered list of trending topics plus how many “threads” were actively discussing each item.

Meta is also preparing to allow Threads users to delete their accounts without affecting their Instagram profiles by December.

Currently, there is no way for Threads users to delete their accounts without deleting their Instagram accounts.

–IANS

na/dpb

