scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Market insight company Sensor Tower lays off senior executives

Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower has laid off nearly 40 people, including top-level executives, out of its more than 270-strong workforce, the media reported.

By Agency News Desk

Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower has laid off nearly 40 people, including top-level executives, out of its more than 270-strong workforce, the media reported. The job cuts impacted C-suite executives, including the chief marketing officer (CMO), chief financial officer (CFO) and chief product officer, reports TechCrunch.

“Other teams impacted include finance and nearly all of marketing,” the report said.

Sensor Tower confirmed the layoffs but did not divulge further details line number of employees impacted.

“Sensor Tower’s management team took necessary steps to reorganise and right-size our business under a talented and experienced senior leadership team,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“We are excited about these changes as we position the company for a balance of continued growth and best-in-class profitability. We will provide more details in the coming days,” the spokesperson added.

Sensor Tower hired more people headcount over the years following a $45 million investment from Riverwood Capital in 2020.

“The company had then claimed it chose to raise more funds to further grow its business with investments in hiring, marketing and infrastructure,” the report mentioned.

Sensor Tower is uses by some of the top top brands, firms and marketers and its data is regularly cited by top publications.

The company “cultivates rich market insights into the trends shaping businesses in the global digital economy”.

“Our data scientists and algorithms process trillions of aggregated data points that people contribute to us from millions of devices, making up our one-of-a-kind data estate,” it says on its website.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Simran Kaur returns to TV with lovestory titled 'Tose Naina Mila Ke'
Next article
Ashlesha Thakur posts pics with ‘Jawan’ co-star Shah Rukh Khan & director Atlee
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US