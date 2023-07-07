scorecardresearch
Mastodon back after brief server outage

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 7 (IANS) Decentralised social media platform Mastodon on Friday announced that its server is now back online after an outage caused due to domain suspension.

According to The Verge, the server was down for about 23 hours and 59 minutes.

“Welcome back everyone!” the company posted from its ‘mastodon.xyz status’ account.

“As you probably know, the instance has been down since yesterday evening (CEST) due to our domain being suspended. Recently active users should have received an email earlier today about the situation,” it added.

The platform further mentioned that it is working on making everything run smoothly again, and will post a final update on the situation on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, several users reported the issue.

While one user posted, “Looks like Mastodon is down,” another said, “Mastodon down for me, for anyone else?”

According to the online outage monitor website Downdetector, over 39 per cent of people had reported problems with the server connection, 30 per cent while using the website, and 30 per cent while using the app.

Last month, the decentralised social media platform experienced some networking issues because of which it had to reboot one of its servers.

–IANS

aj/ksk

