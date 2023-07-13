scorecardresearch
Mastodon experiences downtime due to maintenance

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 13 (IANS) Following downtime due to a major database upgrade on the backend, the decentralised social media platform Mastodon has completed the maintenance and is now back online.

According to the company’s status page, the platform underwent maintenance on Wednesday, which lasted for about an hour.

It affected the website and application programming interface (API), as well as the background queues.

“We will be performing a major database upgrade on the backend. We’ve created a process to minimise downtime, however there will still be some downtime during the process (est. 15-20 minutes),” the company had said.

In an update, it said, “Maintenance has completed successfully.”

Meanwhile, last week, the server of the decentralised social media platform was down for about 23 hours and 59 minutes.

According to the company, the outage was caused due to domain suspension.

As per the online outage monitor website Downdetector, about 39 per cent of people had reported problems with the server connection, 30 per cent while using the website, and 30 per cent while using the app.

1st Test, Day 1: Athanaze falls for 47 as India reduce West Indies to 137/8 at Tea
