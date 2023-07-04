scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Mastodon sees 294K increase in active users over weekend: CEO

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 4 (IANS) Mastodon CEO Eugen Rochko has said that the number of active users across the decentralised social media platform “rose” by 2,94,000 over the weekend.

Rochko posted on Monday, “So, weekend tally: The number of active users across Mastodon rose by 294K, and posting activity roughly tripled.”

“Lots of new sign-ups, but also many returning users. Fun times!”

In March this year, the platform had announced that it crossed more than 10 million registered accounts.

Meanwhile, last week, the company announced a new update to Mastodon for Android with a complete Material You redesign.

With the new update, users can choose to hide boost/favourite counters, remind themselves to add alternative text for media uploads, change their default posting language, hide all content warnings and much more.

The company also added filters management into the app. So, users can now view, edit and create filters for specific phrases or keywords, and customise how and where exactly those filters apply.

Moreover, the platform added the ability for users to temporarily pause all notifications.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Smartwatches may help detect Parkinson's 7 years before symptoms appear
Next article
Hemant Kher roped in to play manipulative businessman in ‘Pushpa Impossible’
This May Also Interest You
News

Hemant Kher roped in to play manipulative businessman in ‘Pushpa Impossible’

Technology

Smartwatches may help detect Parkinson's 7 years before symptoms appear

News

Cate Blanchett feels she has to fight for the right to be an artiste while in Australia

Technology

China restricts exports of key materials used to make computer chips

News

Kartik, Kiara-starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' manages to get only Rs 4 cr on first Monday

News

Ekta tore Smriti Irani's contract days before hiring her for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii'

News

Kanye West dissed over his anti-Semitic remarks in 'The Idol' finale

Technology

Varanium Capital’s Rs 250 cr fund to empower 100 startups in India

Technology

Reddit fixes inaccurate active user counting issue

News

'The Dark Knight' stunt driver roped in for Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3'

News

Zack Snyder's 'Star Wars' pitch was a 'big ask' since it had no pre-existing characters

Technology

Apple cuts Vision Pro Mixed Reality headset production plans: Report

Technology

Fantasy gaming platforms clocked Rs 2,800 cr revenue during IPL 2023

Technology

Swedish privacy watchdog warns firms to stop using Google Analytics

Technology

Twitter changes impact tweet search results on Google

Technology

Meta’s Twitter competitor 'Threads' to launch on Thursday

Technology

Twitter says only verified users can access new TweetDeck after 30 days

News

Sex Pistols' singer Johnny Rotten calls police over stalking by woman

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US