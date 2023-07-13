scorecardresearch
Meat delivery partner ZappFresh acquires Dr Meat to expand reach to B'luru market

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Online meat delivery partner ZappFresh on Thursday announced the acquisition of Dr Meat, a renowned brand operated by Sukos Foods to expand its reach in the south market.

After achieving steady growth and profitability in the Delhi-NCR region, ZappFresh aims to enter new markets in the upcoming year, with Bengaluru being the first target.

“We have actively sought opportunities for strategic partnerships and acquisitions in recent years. However, Dr Meat stood out among other D2C contenders due to its strong alignment with ZappFresh’s fundamental principles,” Deepanshu Manchanda, the founder of Zappfresh, said in a statement.

With Dr Meat’s deep supply chain integration and profitable-only strategy, the company aims to reach revenue of 70 crore within 12 months in Bengaluru alone, while targeting a top line of 300 crore by the end of the fiscal year 2023-24.

Moreover, the company said that its focus for the next six months will be centred on building traction in the Bangalore market.

“By expanding into new pin codes and delivering on their promise of value, health, and quality, ZappFresh aims to solidify its position and capture the hearts of consumers in the region,” said ZappFresh.

ZappFresh as a D2C brand has garnered significant support from notable investors, including SIDBI VC, Dabur Family Office, Letsventure, Keritsu Forum, and several prominent angels from the food and tech sectors.

–IANS

shs/prw

