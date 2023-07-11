scorecardresearch
MediaTek launches 'Dimensity 6000' series for mainstream 5G devices

By Agency News Desk

Taipei, July 11 (IANS) Chip-maker MediaTek on Tuesday launched its new ‘Dimensity 6000’ series along with a chipset designed to enhance the next generation of mainstream 5G devices.

The Dimensity 6100+ system on a chip (SoC) delivers premium features at an accessible price point, the company said in a statement.

The features include exceptional power efficiency, vivid displays, high frame rates, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera technologies, leading low power consumption and reliable Sub-6 5G connectivity.

“As developing markets continue rolling out 5G networks at a rapid pace and operators in developed markets work to finish transitioning consumers from 4G LTE to 5G, there has never been a more vital need for chipsets that cater to the growing number of mainstream mobile devices that feature next-generation connectivity,” said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series makes it possible for device makers to stay ahead of the curve with impressive upgrades that boost performance, increase power efficiency and reduce material costs,” Chen added.

The Dimensity 6100+ comes with an enhanced 5G modem supporting 3GPP Release 16 standard with up to 140MHz 2CC 5G Carrier Aggregation, significantly reducing power consumption contributed by MediaTek UltraSave 3.0+ technology, the company said.

Moreover, the chip features two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores and six Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, offering notable enhancements, including support for AI-powered cameras, 10-bit displays, outstanding UX and GPU performance and rich peripheral features.

“The new Dimensity 6000 series will now democratise higher-end features to mainstream 5G devices,” the chip-maker said.

“The first smartphones featuring the Dimensity 6100+ chipset will be available in the third quarter of 2023,” it added.

