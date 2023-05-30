scorecardresearch
MediaTek, Nvidia join hands to transform automobiles with AI

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 30 (IANS) Chipmaker’s MediaTek and Nvidia has teamed up to bring drivers and passengers new experiences inside the car as they will be working on transforming automobiles with artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated computing.

MediaTek will develop automotive SoCs (systems-on-chips) and integrate the Nvidia GPU chiplet, featuring Nvidia AI and graphics intellectual property, into the design architecture.

The chiplets are connected by an ultra-fast and coherent chiplet interconnect technology, according to the company.

“With this partnership, our collaborative vision is to provide a global one-stop shop for the automotive industry, designing the next generation of intelligent, always-connected vehicles,” MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai said.

In addition, MediaTek will run the Nvidia DRIVE OS, DRIVE IX, CUDA and TensorRT software technologies on these new automotive SoCs to enable connected infotainment and in-cabin convenience and safety functions.

“The combination of MediaTek’s industry-leading system-on-chip plus Nvidia’s GPU and AI software technologies will enable new user experiences, enhanced safety and new connected services for all vehicle segments, from luxury to entry-level,” Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said.

Moreover, the chipmaker said that MediaTek can enhance the capabilities of its Dimensity Auto platform by leveraging Nvidia’s core expertise in AI, cloud, graphics technology, and software ecosystem, and combining it with Nvidia’s advanced driver assistance systems.

The platform includes the Dimensity Auto Cockpit, which supports smart multi-displays, high-dynamic range cameras and audio processing, so drivers and passengers can seamlessly interact with cockpit and infotainment systems.

Agency News Desk
