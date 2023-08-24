scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

MediaTek working with Meta's Llama 2 to enhance on-device generative AI in edge devices

By Agency News Desk

Taipei, Aug 24 (IAINS) Chip-maker MediaTek on Thursday announced that it is working closely with Meta’s Llama 2, the company’s next-generation open-source Large Language Model (LLM), to enhance on-device generative AI in edge devices.

“Utilising Meta’s LLM as well as MediaTek’s latest APUs and NeuroPilot AI Platform, MediaTek aims to build a complete edge computing ecosystem designed to accelerate AI application development on smartphones, IoT, vehicles, smart home, and other edge devices,” the chip-maker said in a statement.

Currently, most generative AI processing is performed through cloud computing, however, MediaTek’s use of Llama 2 models will enable generative AI applications to run directly on-device as well.

This will provide many advantages to developers and users, including seamless performance, greater privacy, better security and reliability, lower latency, the ability to work in areas with little to no connectivity, and lower operation cost.

“The increasing popularity of generative AI is a significant trend in digital transformation, and our vision is to provide the exciting community of Llama 2 developers and users with the tools needed to fully innovate in the AI space,” said JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek.

According to the chip-maker, in order to truly take advantage of on-device generative AI technology, edge device makers will need to adopt “high computing, low-power AI processors and faster, more reliable connectivity to enhance computing capabilities”

“Every MediaTek-powered 5G smartphone SoC shipped today is equipped with APUs designed to perform a wide variety of generative AI features, such as AI Noise Reduction, AI Super Resolution, AI MEMC and more,” the company said.

Additionally, MediaTek’s next-generation flagship chipset, which will be introduced later this year, will feature a software stack optimised to run Llama 2, as well as an upgraded accelerated processing unit (APU) with Transformer backbone acceleration, reduced footprint access and use of DRAM bandwidth, further enhancing LLM and AIGC performance.

“MediaTek expects Llama 2-based AI applications to become available for smartphones powered by the next-generation flagship SoC, scheduled to hit the market by the end of the year,” it added.

–IANS

aj/prw

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Actress Seema R. Deo from 'Anand' passes away at 81
Next article
Big B recalls enjoying 'kala khatta' flavoured 'barf ka gola' during his school days 
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India's MRI systems market to reach $950 mn by 2030: Report

News

Pratik Sehajpal shares pictures with Tamannaah Bhatia and Uorfi Javed from the screening of his upcoming series Aakhri Sach

News

Alia Bhatt walks out of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayan?

News

Big B recalls enjoying 'kala khatta' flavoured 'barf ka gola' during his school days 

News

Actress Seema R. Deo from 'Anand' passes away at 81

Sports

US Open: Alcaraz, Tiafoe among 'Stars Of The Open' exhibition event, raise money for Ukraine

News

‘KBC 15’: Amitabh Bachchan gives example of Bollywood’s ‘Kapoor’ family to contestant with a similar story

News

‘Shah Rukh Khan is a very capable artiste,’ says Amitabh Bachchan

Technology

Epic's new opt-in exclusivity programme lets developers keep 100% revenue share

Technology

Sonia 'thrilled' over Chandrayaan-3 success, says ISRO capabilities built over decades

Technology

realme's 5G odyssey: Being real 5G democritizer & bridging innovation, accessibility

Technology

TikTok plans to ban links to e-commerce websites such as Amazon: Report

Technology

Prez Murmu hails ISRO on successful deployment of Pragyan rover on Moon

News

Dua Lipa roped in to star in Asif Kapadia's 'Camden'

Technology

Dalai Lama greets Modi on Chandrayaan-3 success

Sports

John Isner announces he will retire from tennis after US Open

Technology

Nvidia makes record $6.1 bn in profit as gaming becomes mainstream

Technology

News organisations can also get a share of X's ad revenue: Musk

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US