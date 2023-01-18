scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Merchant commerce platform Lightspeed sacks 300 employees

By News Bureau

Toronto, Jan 18 (IANS) Global merchant commerce platform Lightspeed Commerce has laid off 300 employees, or about 10 per cent of its workforce, as part of a reorganisation to streamline the company’s operating model while continuing to focus on profitable growth.

The reorganisation includes the reduction of approximately 300 roles representing about 10 per cent of Lightspeed’s headcount-related operating expenditures, with half of the cost reduction coming from management layers.

The company said in a statement that the new structure is expected to unlock efficiencies after absorbing employees, technology and processes through its most recent acquisitions.

“We have done outstanding work to complete our goal of integrating each brand and rolling out our flagship products to market,” said Lightspeed CEO JP Chauvet.

“This represents three years of hard, foundational work that is setting us up for long-term success,” he added.

Lightspeed estimates the headcount reduction will result in an incremental restructuring cash charge of $12 million to $14 million, primarily consisting of severance payments, employee benefits and related costs.

Founded in Montreal in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange.

With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
Revise your 'convoluted' nudity policy, Oversight Board tells Meta
Next article
Aus Open: Swiatek beats Osorio, Pegula takes down Sasnovich to enter third round
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Global smartphone shipments fall 17% in Q4: Report

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature folding lens camera

News

'BB16': Tina almost slaps Shalin for questioning her character

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Shiv chooses Priyanka over Nimrit for ticket to finale

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Sharks Aman, Anupam get into a heated tussle

Sports

1st ODI: Try to play the situations whenever I am playing, says Suryakumar Yadav

Sports

ILT20: Imran Tahir receives White Belt after a fantastic spell

Sports

1st ODI: It's an opportunity to prove myself in the middle order, says Ishan Kishan

News

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai to romance each other?

Technology

Apple holds release of AR Glasses, plans for low-cost MR headset

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani blushes and hugs Sidharth Malhotra at Mission Majnu screening

News

N. Balakrishna, Junior NTR pay tributes to NTR on birth anniversary

News

S.S. Rajamouli: It’s a dream of every filmmaker to work in Hollywood

News

Bigg Boss 16: Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan’s bromance; calling ShivStan is a geniune bond

Health & Lifestyle

TN to have 708 Mohalla clinics by Feb

Sports

'Players are being harassed': Top Indian wrestler protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar

Sports

1st ODI: Hardik, Shardul, Ishan come in as India win toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

News

Meet Bros wish to set the tone of 2023 with their latest track 'Javaan Toofaan'

Sports

'It's an abuse to domestic cricket': Venkatesh Prasad lashes out at selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

Sports

Aus Open: Nadal crashes out in second round

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US