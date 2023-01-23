Merriam-Webster acquires Wordle clone Quordle

San Francisco, Jan 23 (IANS) Encyclopedia Britannica subsidiary popular for its online dictionary, Merriam-Webster, has acquired a popular word-solving game Quordle.

However, the terms of the deal have not been revealed, reports TechCrunch.

The Quordle website now leads to its own page on the Merriam-Webster website, and Quordle creator Freddie Meyer quietly issued a statement at the top of the game’s tutorial section.

“I’m delighted to announce that Quordle was acquired by Merriam-Webster! I can’t think of a better home for this game. Lots of new features and fun to come, so stay tuned!,” Meyer mentioned.

Following the success of Wordle, a number of imitations entered the market, including Quordle.

Wordle is a simple online game that offers players six chances to guess a five-letter word and provides feedback in the form of colour-coded clues if they predict any of the letters correctly.

Quordle, on the other hand, builds on the basic Wordle principle, with the exception that there are four five-letter words to guess simultaneously, with nine attempts.

The tiles change colour to indicate which guesses are right and whether a letter is included in the word but in a different location for each of the four words, the report said.

–IANS

aj/shb/