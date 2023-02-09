scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Meta expands its monetisation feature 'Gifts' across US on Instagram

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 9 (IANS) Meta has announced that it is expanding its Reels-focused monetisation feature ‘Gifts’ across the US on Instagram, offering a way for users to easily begin earning money from their audience.

Gifts allow followers to show their appreciation through direct monetary support, the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Creators can receive gifts from followers who purchase them directly within the Instagram application using Stars.

These themed virtual gifts allow people to creatively express their appreciation for creators, which can result in earning money.

Users can check their eligibility by going to their Professional Dashboard on Instagram.

“Gifts are one of the growing number of ways we’re helping people make a living and grow their community on Instagram, and we hope to bring gifts to even more people soon,” the company mentioned.

In November last year, Meta began testing this feature “with a small group of creators” in the US, and also expanded access to subscriptions on Instagram to all eligible creators in the US so that more creators can earn predictable income and connect more deeply with their most engaged followers.

–IANS

aj/shb/

Previous article
Twitter Blue with verification now in India, starts at Rs 650 per month
Next article
Steven Soderbergh debunks rumour Thandiwe Newton got fired from 'Magic Mike 3'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer's claim that 150 mn users' data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US