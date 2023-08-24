scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Meta Horizon Worlds' new update lets users easily block, report others while in Pause

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 24 (IANS) Meta has released a new ‘v124’ update for the social virtual reality (VR) platform ‘Horizon Worlds’, which includes the ability for users to easily mute, block or report other people while in Pause.

“We’ve made it easier for people to use safety controls when they’ve initiated the Pause feature,” the company said in a Quest blogpost.

Now, when users hover over another person’s nameplate while in Pause mode, they will see a shortcut menu to mute, block, or report the individual.

The company also added new educational content in the safety settings that explains more about the available safety controls and how to use them, including how to Pause, set a Personal Boundary, control volume, change voice mode, mute, and poll to remove someone.

Also, when users enter Pause, it is now easier to access the sound, safety, and profile settings.

In addition, users can now add multiple tags to an object in the Attributes pane of the object’s Property Panel.

“Tags are used to determine how objects interact with one another. For instance, a collision event may only be fired if an object tagged ‘solid’ collides with another object tagged ‘smashable’,” the company said.

Meta further mentioned that creators can now give each object up to five tags, which was previously limited to one, in the Attributes pane of the Property Panel, and each tag can have a maximum of 20 characters.

Last month, the company had released the ‘v120’ update for the social VR platform which included quests and rewards for all users.

Also, to make necessary quality improvements, the company had temporarily disabled photo card access from the photo gallery.

With this update, the company had also fixed several bugs impacting world builders and editors.

–IANS

aj/prw

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Coimbatore police to open adventure club for adventure sport and gaming
Next article
Kartik Aaryan 'enjoyed playing this emotionally charged character' in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'
This May Also Interest You
News

Kartik Aaryan 'enjoyed playing this emotionally charged character' in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Sports

Coimbatore police to open adventure club for adventure sport and gaming

News

Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Glam characters take as much work as something realistic' 

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to perform with Nagaland’s Mahila Band on ‘Pani Da Rang’, ‘Saadi Galli’

News

Raghav Juyal to star in Guneet Monga's action-packed thriller 'Kill'

News

Kareena Kapoor debuts again!

News

National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut in final race

News

Rapper Blueface brutally stabbed inside boxing gym after heated argument

News

'Dhruv Tara': Dhruv will take a stand for what he believes in

News

Imran Khan shares BTS pictures from the sets of Break Ke Baad with Deepika Padukone; Her reaction is priceless

News

Prabhas’ Adipurush gets brutally trolled for a higher budget than Chandrayaan 3; Netizens say 600crs scientist ko dena chahiye tha

Technology

Astronauts Rakesh Sharma, Sunita Williams laud Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO

News

Heidi Klum slams reports claiming her extreme diet, says 'there's no real journalism anymore'

Sports

IBSA World Games: Indian men's blind cricket team defeat Bangladesh; women's team beat Australia by 163 runs

News

'KBC 15': Amitabh Bachchan lauds 'marvellous' Indian soldiers at Siachen

News

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana finally breaks silence on Ananya Panday replacing Nushratt Bharuccha

Sports

Rashid Khan cooled his stance on BBL boycott threat, nominates for draft: Reports

Technology

Brain implant, AI offers hope to paralysed patients to speak via computer

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US