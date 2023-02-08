scorecardresearch
Meta introduces new comment moderation tools for creators on FB

San Francisco, Feb 8 (IANS) Meta has introduced new comment moderation tools for creators on Facebook, making it easier for them to view moderation statistics and manage conversations.

The company made the announcement on Tuesday from its ‘Meta for Creators’ account on Facebook.

“View what criteria are met for hiding comments with the inline comment preview and criteria tag in the activity log of Moderation Assist,” the company said.

Creators can also now view “moderation statistics”, like the number of comments hidden in the last 30 days, by seeing the insights in the “Moderation Assist’s Activity Log.”

Moreover, creators can now search comments by keywords including emojis, commenter names and date on their posts and “take bulk actions, such as liking or hiding, through Comments Manager in Professional Dashboard,” the company said.

Meanwhile, last month, Meta had announced that it is bringing updates to its ad system, including removing gender as an option for advertisers to reach users under 18 on Facebook and Instagram.

Age and location will be the only information about a teen that the company will use to show them advertisements, which will make sure that teens see ads that are meant for their age and products and services available where they live.

WhatsApp may soon let users schedule calls within group chats
Zoom lays off 1,300 employees, CEO takes 98% pay cut
