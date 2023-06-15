scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Meta introduces text-based 'world chat' feature for Horizon Worlds

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 15 (IANS) Meta has introduced a new text-based ‘world chat’ feature, a way to communicate with other people in the same world session, for the social virtual reality (VR) platform ‘Horizon Worlds’.

The world chat feature is currently rolling out “slowly to a small number of people, and we’re continuing to bring the experience to even more of the Worlds community in the coming weeks”, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

In addition to voice chat, users will now be able to communicate using text.

Users will be able to connect with or follow others participating in the chat by simply clicking the person’s name to view their profile and inviting them to connect.

Also, users will be able to @mention others in world chat who are in the same world.

The feature also provides simple tools that make it easy to connect with others and engage in conversation, such as quick replies that let users connect without having to type lengthy messages.

The company further mentioned that users can turn on the ‘blurred chats’ setting to choose whether people they don’t know can read their messages.

“You can report, block, or mute someone and their message if you don’t want to hear from them,” it added.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site in China
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site in China

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watches to soon alert users of irregular heart rhythms

Technology

UN chief calls for stemming online hate, bolstering social cohesion

Technology

Will close down Facebook in India, Karnataka HC warns social media giant

Sports

Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons beat Rajasthan Patriots 28-24

Sports

Ashes 2023: Confident Smith not fazed by 'funky' England

Sports

Messi vows to maintain good form before 2026 World Cup

Sports

Jr Men's National Hockey: Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh register wins on Day 3

Sports

Golf: Five Indians including Diksha and Amandeep to tee up at German Masters

Sports

Anantjeet, Raiza win Skeet National Selection Trials

Sports

Global Chess League can have same effect like IPL did with cricket, says Raunak Sadhwani

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Russell, Gayle, Harbhajan, Afridi among marquee names drafted

Technology

Apples racial equity & justice initiative surpasses $200 mn in investments

Sports

4th District Srinagar Indoor Rowing Championship 2023 commences

Sports

Indonesia Open: Lakshya beats Lee Zii Jia, sets ups second-round clash with Srikanth (Ld)

Sports

Barcelona eye move for Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque

Health & Lifestyle

2,000-bed hospital to come up in Hyderabad, CM says efforts on to strengthen healthcare

Technology

Peak XV to further empower Indian startups: Sequoia's Roelof Botha

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US