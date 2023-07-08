scorecardresearch
Meta launches Android beta for Threads that reached 70 mn users

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Meta’s Twitter rival Threads, which has amassed 70 million followers, is now launching a beta programme for Android to give users early access to new features and bug fixes.

The invitation for the Android beta programme says that “certain data on your use of the app will be collected and shared with the developer to help improve the app.”

“For android users who love to live on the cutting edge, sign up for our beta below. New features and bug fixes will come on here first, but you’ll also have to accept an increased risk of a more unstable build since its earlier,” according to an engineer for the company.

One can sign up for beta access now as there’s no waitlist, reports TechCrunch.

Meanwhile, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed Threads now has 70 million sign ups which is “way beyond our expectations.”

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said there are a lot of good offerings out there for public conversations.

“But just given everything that was going on, we thought there was an opportunity to build something that was open and something that was good for the community that was already using Instagram,” he told The Verge.

Threads is currently missing features such as direct messages, a “Following” feed, a full web version, a chronological feed and more.

Threads is available on iOS and Android in 100 countries, though not in the EU owing to data privacy regulations.

–IANS

na/prw

The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms.
