scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Meta may soon launch Horizon Worlds mobile app

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 29 (IANS) The long-awaited mobile version of Meta’s social virtual reality (VR) platform Horizon Worlds, could launch soon.

According to Lowpass newsletter from Janko Roettgers, when Horizon was launched, Meta executives had said that they were planning to launch a mobile app for it as well.

Now, Meta’s metaverse VP Vishal Shah claimed that the company had actually built a working version of the app a year ago.

“We ended up not shipping it,” Shah said.

“It was a little bit too much of a VR game on mobile as opposed to a mobile-native experience,” he added.

The Horizon team completely rebuilt the application, according to Shah.

He didn’t tell Roettgers when exactly the app will launch.

Shah said that one of the first games to be beta tested on mobile will be the first-person shooter game ‘Super Rumble’.

He also promised that mobile users will be able to engage with VR users through cross-platform play.

“We’re going from a world where we are VR only to a place where we’re going to be VR first,” Shah said.

Earlier this week, the company had released a new ‘v120’ update for Horizon Worlds, which included quests and rewards for all users, a new quick actions menu to Pause and more.

Meanwhile, last month, Meta had introduced a new text-based ‘world chat’ feature, a way to communicate with other people in the same world session, for its social VR platform.

In addition to voice chat, users can now communicate using text with this feature.

Also, users can @mention others in world chat who are in the same world.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sequoia Capital cuts its crypto fund by over 65% in funding winter
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Sequoia Capital cuts its crypto fund by over 65% in funding winter

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Vancouver Knights, Surrey Jaguars secure big wins

Health & Lifestyle

Robotic surgery fellowships now open to nurture specialist surgeons in India

Technology

Zuckerberg 'not sure' whether cage fight with Musk will happen

Technology

Apple tightens App Store rules on APIs to safeguard users' data

Sports

Italy, Turkey will bid to co-host Euro 2032

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in lungi-pants as he turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week

Sports

Olympic champion Thiago Braz tests positive for doping

Technology

Countdown for launch of 7 Singaporean satellites with PSLV rocket begins

Technology

X monthly users reach new high in 2023: Musk

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt uses phone inside the house and reads script

Health & Lifestyle

Somalia, WHO renew efforts to tackle viral hepatitis

Sports

Durban Qalandars storm into final of Zim Afro T10

Sports

Why does Zimbabwe’s Tendai Chatara feel T10 is an easy format for the bowlers?

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Robin Uthappa helps Harare Hurricanes win against Cape Town Samp Army

Sports

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Steve Smith helps Australia take first-innings lead of 12 runs over England

Sports

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates Carbon zero turf for Asian Champions Trophy

Sports

UTT: Ruthless Reeth powers Goa Challengers into season 4 final

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US