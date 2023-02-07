scorecardresearch
Meta, MeitY launch digital safety campaign

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Meta on Tuesday announced its partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the G20 Stay Safe Online Campaign and launched the #DigitalSuraksha campaign.

As part of the collaboration with MeitY, Meta will create and distribute useful resources in multiple Indian languages via various channels to raise awareness about how to stay safe online.

“Creating a $1 trillion digital economy requires an ecosystem that is safe and empowering and we will support the government’s campaign by providing users with education, tools and resources to protect themselves in this rapidly evolving digital world,” Natasha Jog, Head, Public Policy, Instagram and Policy Programs, Facebook India (Meta), said in a statement.

#DigitalSuraksha includes two digital literacy and three consumer awareness initiatives under Digital literacy measures and Consumer awareness initiatives.

The digital literacy measures include — Partnership with Delhi Police and Digital Nagrik Pledge.

While consumer awareness initiatives include — Delhi Metro wrap, Reporting campaign for children, and UnGap (a chat show featuring pairings of well-known parents and children).

“We, at MeitY, have designed a Stay Safe online campaign in this year of India’s G20 Presidency and we are glad that tech companies like Meta are taking a lead in supporting the government’s vision of building an inclusive digital space which is free of severe online threats,” Akash Tripathi, CEO, MyGov, said in a statement.

The tech giant said, it will continue to add more initiatives to the #DigitalSuraksha campaign over the year.

–IANS

shs/uk/

WhatsApp brings 'Voice Status', 'Status Reactions' features
NEET PG aspirants seek postponement of exam by May-June
