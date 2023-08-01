scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Meta purges over 27 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in June in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, August 1 (IANS) Meta said that it took down over 21.8 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 5.9 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in June in India.

Between June 1-30, Facebook received 22,437 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 3,507 cases.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc, Meta said in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

“Of the other 18,930 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 4,916 reports in total. The remaining 14,014 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned,” Meta added.

On Instagram, the company received 19,913 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

“Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 6,155 cases,” it informed.

Of the other 13,758 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 4,913 in total.

The remaining 8,845 reports on Instagram were reviewed but may not have been actioned.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

“We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning,” said Meta.

In the month of May, Meta received a record 16,995 complaints through the Indian grievance mechanism, led by reports on inappropriate or abusive content (7,289 complaints).

There were 6,787 complaints regarding bullying or harassment, 699 about fake profiles and 550 reports about account hacking, said the company.

–IANS

shs/ksk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Motorola launches new affordable phone with 6.5 Full HD+ display, 5000mAH battery & more
Next article
Former AWS exec Puneet Chandok to lead Microsoft’s India operations
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Former AWS exec Puneet Chandok to lead Microsoft’s India operations

Technology

Motorola launches new affordable phone with 6.5 Full HD+ display, 5000mAH battery & more

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan twinning in beige for rampwalk

News

Lucy Liu, David Harbour, Seth Rogan among celebrities to join picket line

News

Stebin Ben's 'Ishq Ka Asar' is a romantic number with old school vibe

Sports

World University Games: India win gold in women's Rifle 3-Position team, bronze in 10m Air Pistol team

Technology

Every 4th person globally anaemic, cases rising rapidly for women: Lancet

News

Cardi B suspect in battery case after throwing microphone into concert crowd

News

Paul Reubens, best known for his role as Pee Wee Herman, dies aged 70

News

Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced first time in three languages for ‘Jawan’ song

Health & Lifestyle

Fit-tech startup beatXP set to raise $50 mn, say sources

Technology

Lenovo launches new gaming laptop series 'LOQ' in India

News

Sushmita Sen, Shreegauri Sawant bonded over a 'common' factor, reveal 'Taali' creators

Technology

Lenovo working on Windows PC gaming handheld 'Legion Go': Report

Sports

If Stokesy messages me again, I'm going to delete it: Moeen confirms Test retirement after England draw Ashes 2023

News

Abhimanyu Singh to feature in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'OG'

Technology

PayU sells its GPO biz to Rapyd for $610 mn, sets eyes on India

Sports

Cummins rues 'missed opportunities' after 2-2 draw but proud of retaining the Ashes

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US