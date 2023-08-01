Meta purges over 27 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in June in India

New Delhi, August 1 (IANS) Meta said that it took down over 21.8 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 5.9 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in June in India.

Between June 1-30, Facebook received 22,437 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 3,507 cases.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc, Meta said in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

“Of the other 18,930 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 4,916 reports in total. The remaining 14,014 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned,” Meta added.

On Instagram, the company received 19,913 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

“Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 6,155 cases,” it informed.

Of the other 13,758 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 4,913 in total.

The remaining 8,845 reports on Instagram were reviewed but may not have been actioned.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

“We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning,” said Meta.

In the month of May, Meta received a record 16,995 complaints through the Indian grievance mechanism, led by reports on inappropriate or abusive content (7,289 complaints).

There were 6,787 complaints regarding bullying or harassment, 699 about fake profiles and 550 reports about account hacking, said the company.

–IANS

shs/ksk