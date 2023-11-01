scorecardresearch
Meta purges over 34 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in Sep

Meta said that it took down over 29.7 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 4.4 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in India in September.

Meta purges over 34 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in Sep

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Meta said that it took down over 29.7 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 4.4 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in India in September.

Between September 1-30, Facebook received 19,850 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 3,121 cases.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc, Meta said in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

“Of the other 16,729 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and took action on 4,942 reports in total. The remaining 11,787 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned,” Meta added.

On Instagram, the company received 13,251 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

“Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 3,486 cases,” it informed.

Of the other 9,765 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 4,843 reports in total.

The remaining 4,922 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

“We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning,” said Meta.

In the month of August, Meta took down over 14 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 5 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram.

