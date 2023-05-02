scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Meta purges over 43 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in March in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Meta said that it took down over 38.4 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 4.61 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in March in India.

Between March 1-31, Facebook received 7,193 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 1,903 cases.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc, said Meta in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

“Of the other 5,290 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 1,300 reports in total. The remaining 3,990 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned,” Meta added.

On Instagram, the company received 9,226 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

“Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 4,280 cases,” it informed.

Of the other 4,946 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 1,656 reports in total.

The remaining 3,290 reports on Instagram were reviewed but may not have been actioned.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

“We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning,” said Meta.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Andhra football body chief shoots letter to PMO flagging 'illegalities' in AIFF
Next article
80% of asthma cases in India are undiagnosed, may worsen if left untreated: Experts
This May Also Interest You
Technology

eBay appoints Vidmay Naini to lead global emerging markets, including India

Technology

80% of asthma cases in India are undiagnosed, may worsen if left untreated: Experts

Sports

Andhra football body chief shoots letter to PMO flagging 'illegalities' in AIFF

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala necklace values as much as an IPL team

Technology

Google's 2nd startups accelerator programme to empower women founders in India

News

Comedians Biswa, Kanan Gill reunite for streaming special 'Mood Kharaab'

News

All fear Dante Reyes aka Jason Momoa in Fast X

News

Salman Khan takes inspiration from Marvel’s Groot to answer question about doing stunts, marriage

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to stream on Prime Video from May 12

Technology

Microsoft introduces 2 new initiatives to empower Indian SMBs

Technology

Google pays Rs 1,338cr penalty to CCI in Android case, ADIF still cautious (Ld)

Sports

India U-17s gear up for preparatory game against Real Madrid U-17

News

After cats, Met Gala carpet hosts a cockroach

News

Vishal Bhardwaj's series 'Charlie Chopra and The Mystery Of Solang Valley' production concludes

News

Arjun Rampal on way to recovery from back injury, to resume 'Crakk' shoot soon

Technology

Apple releases first 'rapid' security fixes for iOS, iPadOS, macOS

News

Shehnaaz Gill on life: 'Agar Positivity nahi rakhungi, fir toh main barbaad ho jaungi'

Sports

India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side ahead of WTC final

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US