Meta rolling out AI chatbot trained on internal data to employees

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 12 (IANS) Meta is reportedly rolling out an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ‘Metamate’ to its employees, which is trained on internal data.

The new AI chatbot utilises company data to help employees summarise meetings, write code and debug features, reports The Verge.

The company is currently rolling out this tool internally to a small group.

When considering how to power the chatbot, Meta had discussions with Microsoft and OpenAI, but it decided to employ a separate, in-house model.

In February this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced that the company was creating a new “top-level” product team which would be “focused” on generative AI.

He explained that in the short term, the company would focus on building creative and expressive tools.

And, over the longer term, the company would develop “AI personas” which will help users in a variety of ways.

Last week, it was reported that Meta-owned Instagram was working on a feature that would let users chat with AI within the app.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

