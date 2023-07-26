scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Meta rolling out quests & rewards to all Horizon Worlds users

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 26 (IANS) Meta has released a new ‘v120’ update for the social virtual reality (VR) platform ‘Horizon Worlds’, which includes quests and rewards for all users, a new quick actions menu to Pause and more.

“Now everyone in Worlds can earn exclusive rewards for their avatar by completing quests,” the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

In the Worlds Menu, users will see the ‘quests’ icon, which opens up a new panel showing quests and the rewards they unlock.

“Get started by simply travelling to any world to unlock a new heart emote.”

Users can claim rewards that they have unlocked from the quest panel and show them off to their friends.

New quests will be added regularly, along with new rewards.

The company is adding a quick actions menu so that users can quickly connect with someone nearby, mute or unmute people around them, and more.

Users just have to press, pause and hover over someone’s name tag or avatar, then they will be able to choose from a list of actions based on how well they know someone.

“For example, if you just met someone, you’ll be able to mute, block, or follow them. If you hover over the name tag of someone you’ve already muted, you’ll be able to unmute, block, or report them,” the company explained.

With the v120 update, users can also report bugs within Worlds by pressing the ‘Home Button’ on the right controller four times in quick succession.

Moreover, to make necessary quality improvements, Meta is temporarily disabling photo card access from the photo gallery.

However, users will still have access to photo cards from the mirror in Welcome Island.

With the new update, the company also fixed a number of bugs impacting world builders and editors.

–IANS

aj/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Malaysia seamer Syazrul Idrus becomes the first man to take seven-for in T20Is
Next article
‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ marks 200 episodes: It’s a real boost for us, says Vijayendra Kumeria
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ marks 200 episodes: It’s a real boost for us, says Vijayendra Kumeria

Sports

Malaysia seamer Syazrul Idrus becomes the first man to take seven-for in T20Is

News

Cillian Murphy feels J. Robert Oppenheimer was ‘naive’, couldn’t gauge impact of atom bomb

News

Bryan Cranston gives rousing speech at SAG-AFTRA strike rally

Sports

Warsaw Open: Swiatek begins her campaign with win over Abduraimova

Technology

ChatGPT for Android now available for download

News

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies at 64

Sports

Torneo del Centenario: India men's hockey team loses 1-2 to Spain in opener

Sports

Ashes 2023: Losing first Test at Edgbaston was a big miss for England, says Alastair Cook

Technology

Twitter's new 'X' logo to evolve over time: Musk

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: China players confident ahead of Haiti clash

Technology

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

News

As nation celebrates 'Vijay Diwas', looking back at films inspired by Kargil War

Sports

Brij Bhushan, his son excluded from WFI electoral rolls, ex-chief says he 'opted out'

Health & Lifestyle

Ban on two drugs to save vultures agreed to by experts: Centre to Delhi HC

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes beat Cape Town Samp Army in Super Over

Sports

SL v Pak: Rain restricts play to 10 overs; Pak score 33, lead by 12 runs

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Irfan Pathan opens up about mentoring young players during the league

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US