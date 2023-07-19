scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Meta rolls out WhatsApp on Wear OS smartwatches

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Meta (formerly Facebook) on Wednesday announced that WhatsApp is now available on Google Wear OS smartwatches, that was first teased at Google I/O conference. Meta CEO and Founder Zuckerberg announced the first WhatsApp smartwatch app is now available on Wear OS, starting from Wednesday.

Now Wear OS users can start new conversations, reply to messages, and take calls from their wrist.

Available on watches that run Wear OS 3, users will no longer need their phone with them to stay connected, and can respond to friends and family using their voice, emojis, quick replies or text.

“We look forward to bringing WhatsApp to even more devices in the future,” said the company.

The users will also be able to respond with voice messages, emoji, regular text, and quick replies.

If they have an LTE-capable Wear OS 3 watch, they will even be able to respond to messages without the smartphone nearby.

According to reports, releasing the Wear OS app now builds momentum for Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event next week, apart from making Wear OS more appealing to billions of WhatsApp active users.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pankaj Dheer to play double role in 'Ajooni'
Next article
Chelsea defender Fofana to miss most of season after knee operation
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad becomes second fast-bowler to pick 600 Test wickets

Sports

Chelsea defender Fofana to miss most of season after knee operation

News

Pankaj Dheer to play double role in 'Ajooni'

Technology

Pfizer, Gilead, GSK to lead $150 bn infectious diseases mkt by 2029: Report

Sports

1st Test, Day 4: Spinners put Pakistan in sight of win over Sri Lanka

Technology

AI-powered sex robots will eliminate need for human partner in bed: Ex-Google exec

News

Mohan Agashe says his professions of acting, psychiatry bring 'bilateral symmetry' in life

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to open campaign against Pakistan on Sep 2 in Kandy (ld)

News

'The Wheel of Time 2' trailer brings in drama, action, romance and emotional weight

News

Raj Kundra’s experience in Arthur Road jail gets a movie, businessman to make debut

News

Madonna returns to social media after health scare

News

Saswata Chatterjee plays cop in Bengali streaming series 'Abar Proloy'

News

Haripriyaa Bharggav’s ‘Panch Kriti: Five Elements’ trailer out

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy

News

Samantha shares pics from spiritual retreat, says 'meditative state is my powerful source of strength'

Sports

BAN vs IND, 2nd ODI: Wanted to pitch the ball in right area; allow surface to do rest, says Jemimah on her four-fer

News

Netizens slam Margot Robbie for using native Aussie accent during ‘Barbie’ promotional tour

News

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi to release 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US